Cork vet stars in animal shelter TV show

A CORK vet is among the heroes we see treating and caring for animals when a new series of The Shelter: Animal SOS begins next week.

In the popular show, cameras follow the work at Ireland’s oldest and largest animal welfare charity, the DSPCA.

Lauren O’Sullivan, from Cork, and Oonagh Hynes, from Tipperary, are newly-recruited vets when the series begins, and they’re loving the pace and variety of their roles.

In the first episode of the third series on RTÉ1 on Tuesday (May 30) at 7pm, we follow Oonagh treating a Lurcher named Lucy who has a badly broken leg.

Meanwhile Lauren and Nurse Mandy are looking after Biscoff, a bulldog who has arrived at the shelter in a totally shut down state.

Over in the rehabilitation unit, dog carer Lynda Viscardi and her team work their magic in bringing her out of her shell.

Also, over in the cattery, we meet another new recruit, Christina Cullen, who is looking after an elderly cat with a serious weight issue.

Poor Angel arrived in the shelter weighing more than 10 kilos and needs to go on a serious diet to save her life.

Since 1840, the DSPCA has been dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and re-homing of Dublin’s abused and abandoned animals.

Today the organisation’s headquarters in the Dublin mountains is a sanctuary for the care of all creatures great and small.

There’s never a dull moment for the team of dedicated staff and volunteers who take everything in their stride.

In The Shelter: Animal SOS, RTÉ cameras set out to explore the lives of the animals and the people who rescue them, in a fly-on-the-wall documentary formart.