Sat, 20 May, 2023 - 07:00

Wedding of the Week: An emotional day for Cork couple who tied the knot

Teresa Scannell and Christopher Bullman, who live in Knocknaheeny, were married recently
Wedding of the Week: An emotional day for Cork couple who tied the knot

MR AND MRS: Teresa Scannell (Bullman), from Knockfree Avenue, and Christopher Bullman, from Knocknaheeny, were married recently. Pictures: Paul Hurley

AFTER 15 years together, teenage sweethearts Teresa Scannell and Christopher Bullman, who live in Knocknaheeny, were married.

Teresa. from Knockfree Avenue. and Christopher. from Knocknaheeny. have three children, Alannah aged 12, Sophia. aged eight. and Jayce. aged three. The couple who met 15 years ago when they were just 17, feature in our Wedding of the Week.

The bride with her bridal party.
The bride with her bridal party.

Teresa recalled: “Christopher proposed on Christmas morning, 2019.”

He had a little help from Teresa’s dad and sister Rachel, who called to their house at 7am with a card asking her the big question - and balloons and ring in hand.

The couple were married in Rochestown Park Hotel in a civil ceremony on April 2, 2023.

The bride said Shiby at the hotel “could not do any more to make our day special”.

The couple with their wedding party.
The couple with their wedding party.

Christina, Leanne, and Rebecca from the Doll Lounge did the bridal party’s hair and make-up – they were “absolutely outstanding” the bride added.

Kevin, Johnaton, Graham, Jamie, Jake, son Jayce and best man Anthony were on hand to support Christopher, as well as his dad Tommy and the bride’s dad Richard and uncle Mossie.

Teresa Scannell (Bullman) from Knockfree Avenue with her dad.
Teresa Scannell (Bullman) from Knockfree Avenue with her dad.

Rachel, Donna, Laurann, Megan Esther and the couple’s daughters Alannah and Sophia also helped make the day extra special.

Teresa said: “Unfortunately, my mam Martina passed over a year ago but I know was beaming down on all our family with pride.”

The couple are together for the past 15 years and met when they were 17.
The couple are together for the past 15 years and met when they were 17.

After the civil ceremony, they continued the celebrations in Rochestown Park Hotel with the hypnotist Jason O’Callaghan kick starting the entertainment, followed by the couple’s first dance, to Teddy Swim’s version of Shania Twain’s, You’re Still The One.

Photographer was Paul Hurley and the videographer Denis O’Leary.

The happy couple.
The happy couple.

“It was definitely the most emotional and entertaining day of our lives, celebrating with all our family and friends,” Teresa said.

Read More

Wedding of the Week: Cork couple enjoy an 'unforgettable day'

More in this section

My Weekend: When I’m in Ireland I love to go out and play tunes in sessions My Weekend: When I’m in Ireland I love to go out and play tunes in sessions
Farmer walking through field of crops We import a lot of our food... we need a food revolution
"Choral singing has been part of my life since childhood and I count it as one of the most rewarding, stimulating and life-affirming activities one can do..." "Choral singing has been part of my life since childhood and I count it as one of the most rewarding, stimulating and life-affirming activities one can do..."
wedding of the weekwedding
History, culture, and sport all taken in on trip to US capital

History, culture, and sport all taken in on trip to US capital

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more