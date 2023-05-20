Wedding of the Week: An emotional day for Cork couple who tied the knot

AFTER 15 years together, teenage sweethearts Teresa Scannell and Christopher Bullman, who live in Knocknaheeny, were married.

Teresa. from Knockfree Avenue. and Christopher. from Knocknaheeny. have three children, Alannah aged 12, Sophia. aged eight. and Jayce. aged three. The couple who met 15 years ago when they were just 17, feature in our Wedding of the Week.

The bride with her bridal party.

Teresa recalled: “Christopher proposed on Christmas morning, 2019.”

He had a little help from Teresa’s dad and sister Rachel, who called to their house at 7am with a card asking her the big question - and balloons and ring in hand.

The couple were married in Rochestown Park Hotel in a civil ceremony on April 2, 2023.

The bride said Shiby at the hotel “could not do any more to make our day special”.

The couple with their wedding party.

Christina, Leanne, and Rebecca from the Doll Lounge did the bridal party’s hair and make-up – they were “absolutely outstanding” the bride added.

Kevin, Johnaton, Graham, Jamie, Jake, son Jayce and best man Anthony were on hand to support Christopher, as well as his dad Tommy and the bride’s dad Richard and uncle Mossie.

Teresa Scannell (Bullman) from Knockfree Avenue with her dad.

Rachel, Donna, Laurann, Megan Esther and the couple’s daughters Alannah and Sophia also helped make the day extra special.

Teresa said: “Unfortunately, my mam Martina passed over a year ago but I know was beaming down on all our family with pride.”

The couple are together for the past 15 years and met when they were 17.

After the civil ceremony, they continued the celebrations in Rochestown Park Hotel with the hypnotist Jason O’Callaghan kick starting the entertainment, followed by the couple’s first dance, to Teddy Swim’s version of Shania Twain’s, You’re Still The One.

Photographer was Paul Hurley and the videographer Denis O’Leary.

The happy couple.

“It was definitely the most emotional and entertaining day of our lives, celebrating with all our family and friends,” Teresa said.