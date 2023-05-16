Party set to take place in Cork to mark Bangladesh New Year

A BANGLADESHI mother-of-one living in Ballincollig is organising a celebration of her community’s New Year on Sunday, May 21, at Cork city’s Fitzgerald Park.

While it will be over a month later than the official celebration date of April 14, Saima Tamanna suggested to her friends that they get together and mark the New Year in early summer.

About 60 people will attend the celebration, which starts at 2pm, comprising friends, friends of friends, and their children.

As well as traditional foods such as rice, mashed potatoes and the Bangladeshi national fish, hilsa (from the herring family) plus sweet food, there will be music, face painting, henna tattoos and traditional games for children and adults.

“We will try to have some fun. We get a lot of our food in Indian/Bangladeshi/Pakistani shops,” said Saima.

Saima, who is Muslim, says that it’s never possible to celebrate the Bangladeshi New Year on April 14 as Ramadan takes place during that time when Muslims are fasting.

“All of us taking part in the celebration are Bangladeshi but it’s not the whole community in Cork. I saw my Chinese friend celebrating New Year, so I thought we could celebrate our New Year and our culture in May.”

With her husband, a chef, Saima moved to Ireland from London more than 11 years ago. They first lived in Thurles for a couple of years, but found it too small and so they decamped to Cork.

Saima’s husband first worked at the Radisson Hotel on Little Island as a chef before cooking at the Flying Enterprise in Cork city. Saima also works there as manager of the complex that includes a shop, a bar and restaurant. The couple’s ten-year-old daughter, Daanya, has special needs and goes to a special school.

“She is at a critical point at the moment and will be in a special school all the time,” said Saima.

She thinks the education system here is good and “it’s very good for people with special needs. I get everything; lots of support from my social worker and from the school.”

Saima is very positive about her adopted home, but not so much about Dublin.

“Cork people are very helpful. If I need anything, I always ask my friends. They’re nice and polite.

“I went to Dublin for a visit, but I don’t like it. People there are very busy. They have no time to talk with you. It’s better in Cork. People say ‘hi’ and they’re more happy to talk to you about everything.”

There are a lot of Bangladeshi people living in Cork, says Saima.

“Some of them are very religious. They don’t like to celebrate, whereas we, the younger people, like to celebrate. There’s nothing religious about our celebration.”

While Saima believes in the teachings of Islam, she says she is not very strict about it.

“The quality of life here is good, but it has totally changed,” she added. "Everybody is fighting for money for this and that. But otherwise, we are really happy.”

The couple have their own home.

“There’s a group of us who go to each other’s homes,” said Saima. “The Bangladeshi community in Cork doesn’t have a lot of celebrations but the community in Dublin does.”

Saima’s husband does a lot of the cooking at home - “but not if we’re in a hurry as it takes so long.”

Because of their daughter’s needs, the family doesn’t go to Bangladesh but takes holidays in Ireland instead.

Pohela Boishakh, also known as the Bengali New Year, is a significant cultural festival in Bangladesh, and the Bengali-speaking state of India, especially West Bengal.

The festival is celebrated on the first day of the Bengali calendar, which usually falls on April 14.

The origins of Pohela Boishakh can be traced back to the Mughal Empire where it was celebrated as a harvest festival.

The festival gained significance during the Bengali Renaissance in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, when cultural icons like Rabindranath Tagore and Kazi Nazru Islam incorporated it into their works.

Today, Pohela Boishakh is celebrated with great enthusiasm among Bengali communities around the world. The day is marked by colourful parades, traditional music and dance performances and various cultural programmes. People dress in traditional clothes and exchange greetings with each other, wishing for peace, prosperity and happiness in the coming year.

Pohela Boishakh is a symbol of Bengali cultural identity and a reminder of the region’s rich cultural heritage. It’s a time for people to come together and celebrate their traditions and values and reflect on the year past and make plans for the future.

The festival promotes harmony, unity and a sense of community among Bengali people, regardless of their religion or background. It brings people together in a spirit of unity and community. It’s also an occasion for cultural organisations, educational institutions and government agencies to showcase their cultural and artistic talents.

The day is marked by various cultural and literary programmes, including poetry recitations, singing and drama.

Educational institutions often organise seminars and cultural competitions to promote Bengali culture and heritage. Bangladesh literally means Land of Bengal.

Saima, her family and some of her friends may be a long way from their native country, but they will celebrate all that is good about it in Cork, a place they find hospitable and friendly. Saima is happy to say she has never experienced racism here.