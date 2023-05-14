Cork singer appears on TV music show

CORK fiddler and bilingual singer Clare Sands pushes the boundaries of traditional music with her groundbreaking style and warrior-like energy.

The Blarney musician appears on Buille on TG4 on Sunday May 14 at 10.30pm

Alongside her fiddle, Clare utilises guitar, percussion and vocals combined with live electronics to create expansive soundscapes of story and song.

She released her most recent EP, Tírdhreacha agus Fuaimdhreacha, earlier this year. A “musical journey” across Ireland, the collection is made up of four contemporary compositions recorded across the four seasons and in the four provinces.