Sun, 14 May, 2023 - 07:00

Cork singer appears on TV music show

The Blarney musician appears on Buille on TG4 on Sunday May 14 at 10.30pm
Cork musician Clare Sands on Buille on TG4

CORK fiddler and bilingual singer Clare Sands pushes the boundaries of traditional music with her groundbreaking style and warrior-like energy.

Alongside her fiddle, Clare utilises guitar, percussion and vocals combined with live electronics to create expansive soundscapes of story and song.

She released her most recent EP, Tírdhreacha agus Fuaimdhreacha, earlier this year. A “musical journey” across Ireland, the collection is made up of four contemporary compositions recorded across the four seasons and in the four provinces.

Cork woman Clare Sands has music and the sea in her blood

<p class="contextmenu internal_Caption">Students and teachers from Christian Brothers College at the World War II Memorial during their recent trip to Washington DC.</p>

