Irish go for Eurovision glory

CAN this finally be the year that Ireland relights its fire for Eurovision?

Well, the bookies’ odds would suggest that is a stretch - but at least we can hope we might get out of the semi-finals of the competition and win a place in next Saturday’s final (May 13) for the first time in five years!

The two semi-finals of the annual musical extravaganza take place next week, and Ireland’s representatives, Wild Youth, will perform in the first one on Tuesday (May 9) , with their song, We Are One.

You can follow all the songs on RTÉ1 from 8pm, with Ireland on the bill at No.6 of the 15 acts - ten of whom will make it to the final based on the public vote across the continent.

Ireland has not qualified for the Eurovision final since 2018 and Wild Youth frontman Conor O’Donohoe hopes to change that.

The contest has become as much about the show as the song in recent years, and he has vowed to produce a “big and bold” performance.

“The first big win for us is just trying to get out of that semi-final and staying focused on that,” he told PA Media on Sunday. “And then if we get through that semi-final, who knows? The Irish have done crazier things.”

The bookies think Ireland are up against it, as they are rank outsiders at 150-1 to win the event

We will also face stiff opposition in our semi-final, with hot favourites, Sweden and Finland, also on that bill.

Sweden are favourites to win Eurovision, represented by past winner Loreen, with Kaarija singing for Finland. If Sweden do win, they will join Ireland on a record seven victories overall.

However, in Ireland’s favour is the fact Eurovision this year is taking place in Liverpool - perhaps the most Irish city in England - and we will have no shortage of local support.

The city stepped forward to host at its Liverpool Arena as the UK was runner-up to Ukraine last year, and the latter is unable to host because of the ongoing invasion by Russia. Expect lots of references of support for Ukraine at the contest, even though the organisers strive to avoid bringing politics into proceedings.

The 20 qualifying acts from semi-finals one and two - which takes place on Thursday, live on RTÉ2 from 8pm - will join the ‘big five’ next Saturday who pre-qualify – the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain, along with last year’s winners Ukraine.

The latter are also among the early favourites to retain their crown with bookies, along with fancied Spain and Norway. The UK, represented by 25-year-old Londoner Mae Muller, are 33-1.