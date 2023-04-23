I’m A Celebrity returns... the challenges are bigger and environment harsher 

USUALLY, when the line-up for a new series of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here is revealed, there are at least a couple of names that get viewers saying ‘who?’

That shouldn’t be the case with I’m A Celebrity South Africa, which starts on ITV on Monday (April 24) at 9pm, and brings together some of the most memorable campmates from previous series.

The initial line-up consists of boxer Amir Khan, dancer Jordan Banjo, actor Helen Flanagan, TV host Carol Vorderman, athlete Fatima Whitbread, former royal butler Paul Burrell, cricketer Phil Tufnell, model Janice Dickinson and singer Shaun Ryder, and we’re promised more famous faces will drop by later.

The celebs will be pushed to their limits like never before - and with no public vote, they are going to be battling against each other.

On Monday, Ant and Dec introduce them to their new camp.

So hew will it differ to time spent Down Under? ITV promises the new terrain will push the campmates to their limits, with twists and turns that are set to test them like never before.

The challenges are bigger and tougher, the environment harsher and more unforgiving, and there’s no public vote.

Yes, for the first time, the veterans will compete against each other in a battle to become the first ever I’m A Celebrity Legend.

Boxer Khan, 36, said: “I am in this to win it. I am not going to be a pushover. I came fifth in 2017, but I want to go all the way in South Africa.”

Banjo, 30, said: “How many people get the chance to do this twice? A series with different campmates from over the years sounds pretty cool and my fellow Diversity dancers are excited to see me suffer again! You know Ant, Dec and the team will push the boat out, make it bigger, better and get you to do some even more crazy things!”

Flanagan, 32, was a camper in 2012 and said: “The theme tune still creeps me out. I have grown up a lot since; I’ve had three children! I won’t not finish the trials because my mindset will be very different this time.”

Vorderman, 62, said: “I will try everything, and I will try my absolute best. Last time, I tried to double bluff everyone. I told them I was frightened of things I wasn’t really, like heights. It did sort of semi work.

“Afterwards, as I thought I would never be going again, I admitted what I was really frightened of so now they all know.”

Dickinson, 68, said: “I’m coming back for more fun, more camaraderie and to see if I can get along with everyone. When I see Ant and Dec again, I will give them a big kiss.”