Bruno steps in as hit TV talent show returns

Britain's Got Talent is back tonight, and new judge Bruno Tonioli tells GEMMA DUNN he is having a ball
New Britain’s Got Talent judge Bruno Tonioli, with, from left, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell arriving for auditions in London

Gemma Dunn

TALENT scout supreme Simon Cowell has two aims for the sixteenth series of Britain’s Got Talent.

One, “to make a show which people hopefully will enjoy watching,” he lists, “secondly, to give whoever it is that opportunity, hopefully, for things to get better in their lives after they’ve auditioned.”

With many a successful series in the bag, and the promise this year’s variety spectacular will be bigger and better than ever, it seems likely the head judge - and creator of the long-running Got Talent franchise - will get his wish when the new run starts on ITV tonight at 8pm.

“I think things have changed a lot from where we first started, as it always used to be about the end prize,” muses Cowell, 63, who has starred on the show since its 2007 inception. “I would say now that your first audition is so important because of what happens, virally, that even just that single audition can make a massive difference to your life.”

With more golden buzzers than ever before, and surprises along the way, this year’s audition stages are wide open for the many talented acts vying for a place in the live semi-finals.

But who will follow in the footsteps of 2022 winner, comedian Axel Blake, and scoop the £250,000 prize and a spot on the Royal Variety Performance?

New to the judging process is Bruno Tonioli, who will join the all-star panel (in place of David Walliams) alongside returning favourites Cowell, Amanda Holden, and Alesha Dixon.

No stranger to voicing his opinion (Strictly fans will be well-versed in the Italian choreographer’s flamboyant style, having spent 18 years judging the BBC dance contest), Tonioli is pleased with his appointment.

“Honestly, I’ve had such a good time!,” says the 67-year-old, admitting there were some first-day nerves, exacerbated by him pressing his golden buzzer “at the wrong time”.

“It’s completely new for me, I told Simon, ‘I never watched the show before’. But I never watch anything I’m in, I never even watched Strictly or Dancing with the Stars!

“I want to feel free to give it my own personal spin, not copy what someone before me has done,” he explains. “And the truth is that the talent really excites me because I love watching new talent.

“This is like live theatre. It’s a proper variety show like we used to get - and I always loved that,” he follows, his voice going due to “screaming for six hours every day”.

“Let me tell you, some of the talent we’ve seen during auditions... absolutely incredible.”

