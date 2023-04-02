Sun, 02 Apr, 2023 - 07:00

DIY SOS team are back this time offering support to an injured fireman

DIY SOS was in Cork last week - this week they are in Athlone to support another familiy
Pa Barry and family in DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland

FIREMAN Pa Berry suffered extensive injuries in the line of duty, which have left him without independence, out of work and looking towards a long and arduous road to recovery.

Baz Ashmawy are hoping to put a smile on his face in the next episode of DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland on RTÉ1 Sunday, March 2  at 6.30pm.

Pa and his partner Nicky, who have three children, had been patching their house in Athlone together bit by bit since they moved in seven years ago, so the DIY SOS team came along to finish it off for them, just in time for Pa to start his long road to recovery.

<p>Collette Wolfe with her husband Anthony. Colette has written a new book, called There is Always Hope.</p>

Inspiring message of hope in new book by Cork author

