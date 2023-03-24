Cork doctor’s pandemic experience led to children's book

A JUNIOR doctor has drawn on his stark experiences of treating elderly patients during the Covid pandemic for his debut children’s novel, based partly in West Cork.

Jeremiah Nolan, who writes under his Irish name, Diarmuid Ó Nualláin, currently works in oncology in Dublin’s Beaumont Hospital, but as a medical student during the pandemic, he was drafted in as a healthcare assistant in a nursing home and at the Mater Hospital.

While working 90 to 106-hour weeks, which also saw him take turns at vaccination centres, Jeremiah found time to work on his first children’s novel, Ara Servando And The Golden Opportunists.

Though the book ranges from 1920s central-American migration to New York to Mafia deals and German spy activity in Ireland in the Second World War, it is also informed by Jeremiah’s work with patients suffering from dementia.

The profound effects of social isolation on those patients and their families during lockdown also left their mark on the young doctor, who used his fiction writing to help him process his real-life experiences.

Ara Servando And The Golden Opportunists, by Diarmuid Ó Nualláin (Ria Publishing €13)

One of the book’s characters suffers from dementia and “her behaviour and her signs of memory loss and the mood changes that go with it would have mirrored very much my experiences with patients,” he said.

During the pandemic when patients were unable to see their family members, they “lost all familiarity”, he said.

“It was April, 2020, I sent off my CV and after six days I went into one of the local nursing homes,” he said.

“I was straight into a dementia ward with the PPE. It was an experience I don’t think any of us ever want to repeat.

“There was the increased number of deaths - whenever Covid went through the ward there would be two or three gone within a week or so.

“What we found tough was the inability of the family members to get a visit, but the problem was that when they did get to visit many months later, so much time had passed that in most cases they simply were not recognised at all, which was nearly the worst part of it.”

Writing the book, which was a development of a story he began initially while a transition-year student, became “kind of an outlet, a distraction even, that turned into a mini-diary of events and was then adapted and switched around into the book”, said Jeremiah.

“Any time I’d get a break, even from doing the swabbing and the vaccinating in the RDS, any chance I’d get I’d be jotting down experiences.

“Some of the stuff you would have seen in there was difficult to talk about. I hadn’t the worst of it; there were other people way worse off, but to be able to go back over it helps you deal with what was going on.

“There would be no personal details mentioned in the book, but they would be based on real-life events and cases and how they impacted on people around them.”

Though it also contains elements of fantasy, Irish myth, and even elements of the story of St Patrick, Ara Servando And The Golden Opportunists is the gritty tale of Ara, an 11-year-old girl from 1930s New York, whose mother Valeria has escaped her strife-torn home village in southern Mexico.

As a consequence of the hardships Valeria has suffered, her mental health declines, and it is only through Ara’s Irish paternal grandmother that a possible cure for her malady may be found.

In its original format, Jeremiah’s story featured a girl travelling from New York to Ireland to retrace her grandmother’s footsteps, “but as time went on I adapted it”, he explained.

“When Covid came along and I ended up working in nursing homes and the dementia ward, I got the idea that the reason that the girl in New York has to retrace the grandmother’s steps is to try and find memory aids from the grandmother’s past.

“The mother has a mental illness, the grandmother knows the cure, but the grandmother has dementia,” he said.

The grandmother in the novel, like Jeremiah’s own family, comes from West Cork, and the latter part of the story takes readers to Cobh, Bantry, Hungry Hill, and to Coomhola, near Ballylickey, where his mother has a house, as well as to the quasi-fictional village of ‘Googan-garriff’.

The first in a planned series of “six or seven books” for readers aged 11-plus, Ara Servando And The Golden Opportunists is available on Amazon.

