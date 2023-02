THE beautiful grounds of University College Cork play host to some eclectic sounds in the next episode of Other Voices on RTÉ2 on Thursday at 11pm.

There are some amazing performances by SOAK, Cian Ducrot, Susan O’Neill, Biig Piig and more.

Presented by Huw Stephens and MayKay, the series is showcasing the incredible talents of some of the most exciting Irish and international artists making music right now