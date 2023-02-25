Cork duo are back on our screens in new TV show

IT’S been a busy year so far for Cork comedy double act Lords Of Strut.

Cian Kinsella and Cormac Mohally performed their new family show Dream Factory at The Everyman last weekend and now they are back in a third series of their children’s science entertainment show Body Brothers on RTÉ2 on Monday at 10am and RTÉ Jr at 4.30pm.

The theme of the series is ‘inventions’, so viewers young and old can expect to find out how a host of everyday items, from the bicycle to the toilet, were invented.

Cormac and Cian, who famously made the semi-final of Britain’s Got Talent, will host the series alongside comedian and presenter Laura O’Mahony as their inventor friend, Auntie B.

In each episode, they want to literally make a song and dance about how something works. There’s just one catch: they need ideas! But fear not, Auntie B is on hand with a workshop packed with gadgets and machines to give them the inspiration they need!

Mainly filmed in studio in Ballybunion, the brothers also travel to different locations to try out some inventions for themselves, including Cork’s Blackrock Observatory.