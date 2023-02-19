What three properties feature on this week's Home of the Year?

A 1930s semi, a modern new build, and a renovated 18th century cottage are the three contenders for the second episode of the latest series of Home Of The Year on RTÉ1 on Tuesday at 8.30pm.

Judges Hugh Wallace, Amanda Bone and Sara Cosgrove will cast their eyes over the properties before selecting one to make it to the 2023 final.

The 1930s semi is in south Dublin, where Cliona and Derek Hosty live in with their five children.

When the couple bought it in 2018, after renting for 10 years, it was almost exactly as it was when it was first built - a simple two up, two down, so they set about redesigning it for their family.

They completely gutted the house, pulled down the ceilings, ripped up the carpets and the floorboards, pulled out the doors, skirting and stairs. Overall, they quadrupled the size of the original.

Cliona describes her style as Scandi, contemporary and minimalist.

The modern new build is in Derry, owned by parents-of-two Annie and Paul Heading

They built it in 2021 on Annie’s family land. The upper floor is clad in black timber and the frame was built in .

Annie and Paul love their home and describe the interior style as a mix of clean lines, neutral materials and pops of colour.

The final property is a renovated and extended 18th century cottage in Galway.

Owners Niamh and Stephan Banahan bought it in 2018 and knew they were taking on a project as every room in the home needed a lot of love.

They did as much of the work as they could themselves, taking down internal walls and pulling back lots of plasterboard to reveal beautiful beams and trusses in the kitchen and sitting room. Niamh describes the interior style as industrial, scandi and eclectic.