Cork priest features in RTÉ documentary on super pensioners!

THE Irish are living longer than ever before - but that doesn’t mean they are a shy and retiring bunch.

A new documentary next week, called Super Agers, examines how some older people embrace life at every stage, and examines the positive aspects of ageing.

The programme, which airs on RTÉ1 on Monday at 9.35pm, observes a unique group of older individuals from across the nation whose physical and mental ability could be considered exceptional for any age.

Our older generation has endured a lot of setbacks in recent years, and this heart-warming and often humorous observation of their day to day lives is inspirational and uplifting.

Among the many people featured in Super Agers is Corkman Fr Liam Kelleher, aka Galloping Jesus.

The 78-year-old, from Cobh, is a retired priest who has attended numerous Olympics as an official and as a supporter.

We also get to meet Patrick Naughton, 90, from Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, a master athlete who wouldn’t let a child beat him, whole Brian Beggan, 76, is a dapper Dubliner with a passion for riding fast horses.

Tom Reeves, aka Shaun Connors, 83, (pictured on the cover of TV Week) once a successful international comedian, is a teetotaler who keeps fit in Dublin by running and boxing in his shed. Another Dub, Mick Dowling, 76, is a two-time Olympic boxer who continues to inspire and mentor kids of all ages.

Among the women featured in the documentary is Anne (Mimi) Carey, 98, of Ashbourne, Co. Meath, who loves dancing to Barry White and is well known locally for her joie de vivre and wicked sense of humour.

Martina Reid, 87, from Ballybunion, Co. Kerry, is a retired teacher, avid pool swimmer and a member of the local writers’ group and amateur dramatic society, while Doris Hone, 85, of Carrick-On-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, likes to bring a sense of style and sparkle wherever she goes.

Other inspirational people we meet include Eddie Hutch, 80, of Dingle, a boat builder by night and a rower by day who used to cycle the Connor pass regularly on his way to work.

Michael Curry, 75, of Ringsend, Dublin, live and breathes his life on the Liffey and still regularly rows up to Island Bridge and back, while Sean Cooney, 82), of Navan, is a retired businessman who continues to fly the flag for Irish athletics.

Máire Ní Ainín, 82, of the Dingle Peninsula, is fully immersed in her rural surroundings and finds great peace and comfort on her daily sea swim.