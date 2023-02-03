Cork author's new novel is full of twists

IN TWISTED Truth, the new novel from Cork author Amy Cronin, we rejoin Garda clerical staff member Anna Clarke as she faces serious challenges in both her personal and professional life.

Readers were introduced to Anna last year in Amy’s debut Blinding Lies. Twisted Truth opens soon after the concluding events of the first book. Anna and her garda colleagues are still reeling from previous events, including the shocking death of a high-ranking officer.

But a rapid series of violent and apparently random murders in Cork means there is little time to process past trauma. With the only connection between the deaths being the ominous fact that they are being filmed, DS William Ryan gathers a team to help him establish a motive and catch the killers.

Anna juggles her work on this and other cases with her personal quest to find the truth about her parents’ mysterious disappearance ten years ago. Meanwhile, adversaries with whom she has previously clashed have their eyes on Anna. While her focus is on her family’s secrets, others plot revenge.

Amy joins fellow Cork writers Catherine Kirwan and Tadhg Coakley in committing to a recurring central character for their crime stories.

While it wasn’t Amy’s initial plan, she soon embraced the idea.

“When I sat down to write Blinding Lies, it was my first novel, and I didn’t intend to write a series,” she told The Echo.

“It soon became clear to me that Anna’s story could not possibly be rushed in one book; I had unwittingly started a series, and it was very exciting, although not a huge surprise. I’ve read all my life, and as a child I was a serial-series-devourer, one after the other.

“The Famous Five, The Secret Seven, the Nancy Drew mysteries, Sweet Valley High, The Babysitter’s Club; I ploughed quickly through each one in order, falling in love with the characters. That continued into my adult reading choices. I find a series about the same characters very appealing.”

There are also challenges to writing a series, particularly in crime fiction. Readers are keen to see character development and life changes for beloved heroines and heroes, but the individual books also need to stand alone as stories.

It is a challenge Amy embraces in Twisted Truth, where past adversaries intersect with the new case in the most unexpected of ways. Amy relished returning to the world of Anna, her family, and colleagues in Lee Street garda station.

“In many ways, it was easier to fulfil my three-book deal with Poolbeg by focusing on the same characters I had created in the first book, mainly Anna Clarke, her old friend Kate, and Kate’s new murderous enemy, Tom Gallagher,” she said.

“Each has an established back story, each has a sympathetic drive to exorcise their personal demons, and each character has an outcome they desperately want.

“I hope readers will enjoy Twisted Truth whether they have read Blinding Lies or not – I think there is enough back story here to catch readers up without being repetitive.”

Twisted Truth fulfils the dual demands of a satisfying case to crack and developments in Anna’s overarching story. And sections which go back in time add real depth to the Clarke family story.

“Several readers of my debut Blinding Lies have applied gentle, good-natured pressure for the next instalment, which fills me with hope that readers have taken Anna Clarke and her cohorts to their hearts,” Amy said.

Judging by the speed at which I finished Twisted Truth, Amy can expect more pressure ahead of the publication of the next instalment; Anna Clarke looks set fair to pick up many more fans.

Twisted Truth by Amy Cronin, published by Poolbeg. Available now



