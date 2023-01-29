Can't cope with your canine? Dog problems solved in new Irish TV show

WHAT do you do with a bulldog who won’t budge? A retriever who won’t retrieve? Is it ever OK for your pup to chew shoes? Or what about the dog who likes walks… but only in a buggy?!

The pandemic puppy boom brought a whole heap of canine cuteness through our doors – but with puppies come problems. And now, a new six-part series Madraí is here to help, starting on RTÉ1 on Friday (February 2) at 8pm.

While filming for the hit show Peataí in 2020, vet Ellen Hegarty and behaviourist Paula Doohan heard howls for help from the nation’s dogs (and their owners!) and decided to do something.

RTÉ got behind it, and a national call-out was launched last summer to invite families who were finding it hard to cope with their canines to get info and advice from our animal experts.

They were inundated with videos and pleas for help and selected a variety of different cases which span a range of issues. The experts observe the behaviour, diagnose the cause of the problem, and give advice and recommendations. In the weeks and months after Paula and Ellen have worked with each family, we see catch-ups with them to find out how things are working out with their madraí

Along the way, Paula meets Belfast’s Broony, a rescue dog with a taste for blankets and towels, who’ll have to adjust to the twins his owner is expecting.

Ellen meets Cabríní and her trio of Chihuahuas, all competing for the title of ‘Madra Top Model’ as they overcome their eating issues.

Meanwhile, Paula helps owner Siobhán get a grip of Fred, a dog who loves his walks so much he’s pulled her into oncoming traffic.

With its cast of loveable canine rogues and easy-to-follow tips and strategies to cope with a range of pooch problems, Madraí is the perfect series to get tongues (and tails) wagging this spring!