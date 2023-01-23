Chef Neven Maguire hits historic new trail in Kerry

THE South Kerry Greenway, a planned cycling and walking track from Caherciveen to Glenbeigh on the spectacular Ring of Kerry, takes centre stage in the next episode of Neven’s Greenway Food Trails on RTÉ1 on Wednesday, January 25, at 8.30pm.

The track is set to run along part of the route of the historic Farranfore-Valentia Harbour railway line, which opened in 1893 and closed in 1960.

Chef Neven Maguire visits various places along the route, and in Caherciveen, he calls in at the Fox in the Box, a mobile coffee house where he meets owner Marguerite Ahern and enjoys a flat white coffee and a ‘brookie’ – a cross between a brownie and a cookie.

Neven then cycles to Renard Point to meet Eamonn Casey of Casey Cycles. Eamonn explains how the old railway used to transport fish caught locally, and slate from the Valentia Island Slate Quarry.

On his return to Caherciveen, historian Leonard Hurley tells Neven about the tremendous feats of engineering involved in constructing the railway; from boring through mountains to create tunnels, to the construction of the 940ft Laune Viaduct.

Leonard also shares poignant memories of watching the last train depart Caherciveen in 1960.

Heading north-east, Neven sees Kells Bay House and Gardens, home to Ireland’s longest rope bridge, which he ventures across.

Just outside Glenbeigh the chef visits the Up-Cycle Mobile Café and meets barista Nicole O’Shea.

Originally from New Zealand, Nicole describes her coffee-making technique which involves grinding beans to order and weighing every shot of coffee.

Further north in Cromane, Neven calls in at Realt na Mara Shellfish, which produces dredged mussels in the pristine local waters.