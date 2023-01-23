Chef Neven Maguire hits historic new trail in Kerry

The track is set to run along part of the route of the historic Farranfore-Valentia Harbour railway line, which opened in 1893 and closed in 1960.
Neven then cycles to Renard Point to meet Eamonn Casey of Casey Cycles. Eamonn explains how the old railway used to transport fish caught locally, and slate from the Valentia Island Slate Quarry.
Leonard also shares poignant memories of watching the last train depart Caherciveen in 1960.
Heading north-east, Neven sees Kells Bay House and Gardens, home to Ireland’s longest rope bridge, which he ventures across.
Just outside Glenbeigh the chef visits the Up-Cycle Mobile Café and meets barista Nicole O’Shea.
Originally from New Zealand, Nicole describes her coffee-making technique which involves grinding beans to order and weighing every shot of coffee.
Further north in Cromane, Neven calls in at Realt na Mara Shellfish, which produces dredged mussels in the pristine local waters.