Dancing on Ice returns to our screens... here's the line up

WHEN the Christmas decorations come down and the dark nights of January are no longer lit by sparkling lights, it’s easy to feel bereft at the loss of the glitz and glamour of the festive season.

Thankfully, Dancing On Ice is back on Virgin Media 1 and ITV Sunday January 13, at 6.30pm for a 15th series, to add a sparkling antidote to the January blues.

Eleven celebs are taking to the ice - EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer, footballer John Fashanu, Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu, Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson, Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher, drag queen The Vivienne, TV personality Joey Essex, comic Darren Harriott, West End star Carley Stenson, singer Michelle Heaton and The Wanted’s Siva Kaneswaran.

They are joined by their world-class ice dancer partners, hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, and expert judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse.

Soap star Palmer (pictured on cover of TV Week with pro Matt Evers) has starred in another TV dance show and says: “When I was doing Strictly Come Dancing I used to get sick from spinning. If I hadn’t had that I think I could have gone way further in the competition. I’m hoping that, with the momentum on ice, it won’t happen.

"I’m obviously nervous about hurting myself, especially at my age as I’m 50 - I don’t want to break any bones or anything!”

Ekin-Su says: “I’m really competitive and have always had a performance side in my blood, I do think Dancing On Ice will be hard, but it’s an opportunity to show a different audience a side to me. I can see myself winning it.”

The Vivienne says: “I used to sit and watch Dancing On Ice and just be in awe. Every time they’re flying - it’s my dream to fly like in the Mary Poppins routine. I’d love to do Wicked. I’m a big musical theatre geek - I’ve seen Mary Poppins like 12 times!”

Gallagher says: “I think I’ve always found the idea of ice skating really magical. There are always ice rinks at Christmas and it has this magic vibe. Also, as I’ve gotten older I’ve realised I don’t have very good co-ordination and I’m always thinking ‘How can I improve it?’

"After doing Dancing On Ice, I’ll be able to do anything! I don’t even drive, but once I do this I’m going to get that driving licence.”

Bookies’ favourite to win is Nile Wilson, who says: “I’ve been retired from sport for the last couple of years. You struggle to find the real purpose, it’s a really difficult thing.

“I’m a competitor so I really, really want to win! There is a fire inside of me that makes me a competitor.”