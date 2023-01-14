Sat, 14 Jan, 2023 - 07:00

Cork hairdresser has a liaison with bingo fan on First Dates

First Dates is back and this week a Cork hairdresser features on the show
Cork hairdresser has a liaison with bingo fan on First Dates

TV DATE: Maitre’D Mateo, with Alice, Pete and Neil, of First Dates.

A CORK hairdresser looking for love appears on First Dates Ireland on RTÉ2 on Thursday at 9.30pm.

David, aged 27, arrives for an appointment with make-up artist and bingo fan Jordan, aged 29, from Clondalkin. Before long, they’re getting along swimmingly – like two little ducks!

Also in the episode, 50-year-olds Jarleth, from Sligo, and Celia, from Clare, who enjoy dancing, while Ciara, aged 26, from Armagh, says her mother once tried to set her up on a date while attending a wake. Will her date, Conor, aged 27, from Wexford, be the life of her party?

The show airs this Thursday, January 19.

More in this section

Holly Bough Crossword and Diffney Quiz winners and answers Holly Bough Crossword and Diffney Quiz winners and answers
My Weekend: Saturday is market day for me... or else I'm off to the races My Weekend: Saturday is market day for me... or else I'm off to the races
Millennial woman reading book at home interior Debut authors set to make it big in 2023
Wedding of the Week: It was the best day of our lives

Wedding of the Week: It was the best day of our lives

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130
EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more