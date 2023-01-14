Cork hairdresser has a liaison with bingo fan on First Dates

A CORK hairdresser looking for love appears on First Dates Ireland on RTÉ2 on Thursday at 9.30pm.

David, aged 27, arrives for an appointment with make-up artist and bingo fan Jordan, aged 29, from Clondalkin. Before long, they’re getting along swimmingly – like two little ducks!

Also in the episode, 50-year-olds Jarleth, from Sligo, and Celia, from Clare, who enjoy dancing, while Ciara, aged 26, from Armagh, says her mother once tried to set her up on a date while attending a wake. Will her date, Conor, aged 27, from Wexford, be the life of her party?

The show airs this Thursday, January 19.