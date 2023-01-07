Sat, 07 Jan, 2023 - 07:00

Cork woman features on new series of Room to Improve

There's  a new house project for Dermot Bannon as a new series of Room to Improve gets underway this weekend
Cork woman features on new series of Room to Improve

Amy, originally from Cork, with Conor and Dermot Bannon on Room To Improve on RTE1

YOUNG couple Conor and Amy have made the decision to put down roots by renovating an old farmhouse in the heartland of Tullamore.

The old dwelling has a special significance for the couple as it was where Conor’s father grew up and was the homestead of his paternal grandmother and family for many years.

Their story features in the first episode of a new four-part series of hit show Room To Improve on RTÉ1 tomorrow (SUNDAY January 8) at 9.35pm, as Dermot Bannon once again aims to inspire people’s home-owning journey.

Conor and Amy’s house was effectively derelict for decades and is in need of a full overhaul. Conor, who works for the Irish Army as a training officer, asked his friend Ronan from White Construction to undertake the big job.

Their budget is very tight, to renovate the old farm dwelling and incorporate a contemporary extension to the side of the house is going to cost a total of €325,000. Due to the deep-rooted family connection, Conor insisted the original traditional building keep its charming layout.

Conor was called away to serve in Kosovo for six months during construction, so Amy, who is originally from Cork, managed the build.

Read More

Debut authors set to make it big in 2023

More in this section

Millennial woman reading book at home interior Debut authors set to make it big in 2023
My Weekend: I'm an ocean addict with an eternal wanderlust and spirit of exploration My Weekend: I'm an ocean addict with an eternal wanderlust and spirit of exploration
Echo news vendor Michael O’Regan served his city with pride Echo news vendor Michael O’Regan served his city with pride
tv
Holly Bough Crossword and Diffney Quiz winners and answers

Holly Bough Crossword and Diffney Quiz winners and answers

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130
EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more