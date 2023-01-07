Cork woman features on new series of Room to Improve

YOUNG couple Conor and Amy have made the decision to put down roots by renovating an old farmhouse in the heartland of Tullamore.

The old dwelling has a special significance for the couple as it was where Conor’s father grew up and was the homestead of his paternal grandmother and family for many years.

Their story features in the first episode of a new four-part series of hit show Room To Improve on RTÉ1 tomorrow (SUNDAY January 8) at 9.35pm, as Dermot Bannon once again aims to inspire people’s home-owning journey.

Conor and Amy’s house was effectively derelict for decades and is in need of a full overhaul. Conor, who works for the Irish Army as a training officer, asked his friend Ronan from White Construction to undertake the big job.

Their budget is very tight, to renovate the old farm dwelling and incorporate a contemporary extension to the side of the house is going to cost a total of €325,000. Due to the deep-rooted family connection, Conor insisted the original traditional building keep its charming layout.

Conor was called away to serve in Kosovo for six months during construction, so Amy, who is originally from Cork, managed the build.