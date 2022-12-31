Sat, 31 Dec, 2022 - 07:00

TV show ringing in the New Year airs from Cork tonight 

Ringing in the New Year at home? Here's what is on the box...
PARTY HOST: Join Jennifer Zamparelli for New Year’s Eve Party on RTE1 at 10.15pm tonight

John Dolan

HOW will you see in 2023? If you’re planning to stay in by the fireside tonight, there are heaps of options for you to ring in the new year in front of the TV.

Dáithí Ó Sé and Doireann Ní Ghlacáin are having a good old knees-up Leeside-style in Fáilte on TG4 at 11.30pm, from The Mills Inn in Baile Bhúirne, Co. Cork.

The duo will get the party going with a selection of guests such as John Spillane, Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh, Cór Chúil Aodh and The Raw Bar Collective on centre stage.

Over on RTÉ1, join Jennifer Zamparelli for New Year’s Eve Party at 10.15pm, which features performances by Irish rock legends Ash, pop superstar Tom Grennan and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra.

After that, see in 2023 with NYE Countdown: Concert With Westlife on RTÉ1 at 11.45pm, with footage of the band performing at the Festival Village in Dublin’s North Wall Quay.

A Corkman is the host with the most on Virgin Media 1, as The Graham Norton New Year’s Eve Show starts at 11.50pm and takes you past the midnight hour.

His guests are Oscar-winning Olivia Colman and Micheal Ward, her co-star in romantic drama Empire of Light.

There are also appearances by actor Hugh Laurie, comedian Romesh Ranganthan and English soccer star Leah Williamson. Plus, Callum Scott-Howells and Madeline Brewer perform songs from the musical Cabaret.

Graham is on earlier on BBC1, at 10.25pm, as Sam Ryder Rocks New Year’s Eve ushers in 2023 at 11.30pm.

The UK’s Eurovision Song Contest sensation has had a great 2022 and will surely perform his hit Space Man.

Of course, it wouldn’t be new year without a slice of Jools Holland, and Jools’ Annual Hootenanny starts on BBC2 on New Year’s Eve at 11.30pm.

The line-up includes George Ezra, who scored a No.1 album and a hit single, Green Green Grass, this year, as well as Mercury Prize-nominated Self Esteem and rising star Cat Burns. Plus, music too from Andy Fairweather Low, Roland Gift, Gabrielle, The Real Thing, and Rachael & Vilra.

Finally, Aussie comedian Adam Hills is Channel 4’s option to bid farewell to 2022 and say g’day to 2023. He hosts The Last Leg Of The Year at 9pm, as Josh Widdicombe and Alex Brooker, and guests Rylan, Sue Perkins, Ellie Simmonds, Tom Davis, Desiree Burch, Baroness Warsi and Mike Wozniak take a satirical view of the year just gone. Hill’s Clown Heart show then starts at 11pm.

tv
