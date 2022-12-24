Sat, 24 Dec, 2022 - 06:55

Cork rugby legend Donncha O'Callaghan features in hidden camera show tonight

The Full Irish Hidden Camera Show on RTÉ1 on Christmas Eve at 9pm.
Donncha O'Callaghan, features in The Full Irish Hidden Camera Show on RTÉ1. Picture; Larry Cummins

WHAT’S this, Cork rugby legend turned TV and radio presenter Donncha O’Callaghan dumping nuclear waste in the River Lee? Surely not!

Well, no, actually, but that’s one of the pranks that appears in The Full Irish Hidden Camera Show on RTÉ1 on Christmas Eve at 9pm.

It sees Donncha, Doireann Garrihy, and Carl Mullan from 2FM’s breakfast show hitting the road to fool the public and pull them into bizarre, outrageous situations, to see how they react.

In one, Doireann and Donncha pose as road workers and enlist the help of passers-by at a beauty spot in Cork in what appears to be a small maintenance job. 

But when they start dumping nuclear waste into the river, will the locals challenge them, or continue to help?

Also, how will hotel guests react when they take the lift and end up in the penthouse bathroom suite instead of a foyer? What’s more disturbing is Donncha is perched on the toilet reading the paper.

Plus, how will folk react when ‘Postman Carl’ casually opens the contents of his mailbag and helps himself. 

Will anyone stop him, or will they take some of the loot that Carl offers them?

The Life Of Seán on RTÉ1 at 6.30pm on Wednesday, December 28, profiles six Irish men who happen to share the name, including Cork singer Seán Ó Sé. The men speak frankly about their lives, loves, personal battles and philosophies.

