Festive fun galore on Cork’s stages this week

BOTH the Opera House and Everyman have their pantomimes up and running now, playing to packed houses as everybody takes full advantage of the festive season.

It is certainly nice to be back to a reasonable semblance of ‘normal’ in these post-pandemic days and pantomime has to be one of the best ways to celebrate that.

Cinderella, which opened last Saturday at the Everyman, is an utterly delightful family show which combines music, song, comedy, and lots of audience engagement in a thoroughly traditional style.

From the opening of the curtain, the children out front (not to mention their parents and grandparents) were shrieking themselves hoarse in support of Cinders and Buttons, while booing their disapproval of the wicked stepmother and the Ugly Sisters. And that’s as it should be.

Magic from beginning to end. Morning, afternoon and evening shows right through to mid-January, but be quick if you want a certain date - they’re selling out fast.

And don’t forget the special audio-described performance and touch tour on December 29. More info and booking on 021 450 1673 or www.everymancork.com.

The Sleeping Beauty at the Opera House opened even earlier, December 1, and runs to January 22, which means a fair bit of hard work, not just for the cast, remember, but for all those backstage teams essential to make such a major production happen!

John Power with Kenzley, Patrice, Jace and Jaden Ring and Patrice Power of Macroom at Sleeping Beauty on Saturday.

This is a great glittering presentation, packed with amazing colour, fantastic costumes, live music, breathtaking dance and lots of laughter in a real rollercoaster of a performance at each and every showing, matinee, or evening.

And here too there are special performances, this time for children with sensory or processing issues. These will take place on January 4, and the theatre is working closely with the autistic community as well as parents and carers to inform the events.

And The Improvised Panto returns to the Opera House tomorrow, December 9, with its late show, starting at 10.30pm. This is definitely not suitable for children, so divide up your household and ensure the toddlers go to one, the late teens and twenties to the other! That’s on December 9/10, 16/17, 21-23. Book on 021 427 0022 or www.corkoperahouse.ie.

More festive fare at Nano Nagle Place from today, December 8, until Sunday, when A Christmas Carol makes its welcome return.

This heartfelt retelling of the Dickens classic from Oceans of Notions has sold out on all previous runs, and is likely to do so again. It has become a festive tradition here in the city, transporting its spellbound audiences to a world of vivid imagery and nostalgia.

Directed by Judie Chalmers, with an original soundscape by Shane O’Sullivan and music arrangements by Simon MacHale.

When Dickens first wrote this little gem back in 1843, it was an instant hit, selling out immediately. Today it’s as heartwarming and wonderful as ever. Tickets at https://nanonagleplace.ie/nanoevents/a-christmas-carol/ or www.eventbrite.ie.

The successful Cork Orchestral Society series of concerts continues this Sun, December 11, with The Fleischmann Choir performing Magnificat and Nunc Dimittis by Leo Sowerby, and 7 Spiritual Songs by August Söderman, in St Michael’s, Blackrock. Tickets at www.corkorchestralsociety.ie.

Cork-based theatre company ALSA Productions are back with their first full production since 2019, At The Moment, Everything Is Missing, which opens at Cork Arts Theatre next Wednesday, December 14.

Written and performed by Al Dalton, directed by Katrina Foley and produced by Sadhbh Barrett Coakley, it is a deep dive into the ripples left by grief on our minds, our lives and our work.

Supported by music and sound design from Fiona Sheil, lighting design by Dara Hoban and set design by Davy Dummigan, this immersive, multi-layered theatrical experience is ideal for the intimate setting of the Cork Arts Theatre. Wed-Fri, 8pm, Sat, 3 & 6pm, Sun, 6pm. Call 021 450 5624 or www. corkartstheatre.com for bookings.