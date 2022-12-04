Shop local, and read local too... our pick of books for Christmas gifts

Unsure about a gift for loved ones this Christmas? A book always fits the bill

THE books here will hopefully make friends or family retreat to a cosy corner for a quiet hour between the festivities this year. And if nothing sounds quite right, don’t be afraid to call into your friendly local bookshop and ask for suggestions.

“There are a vast array of fantastic books available in bookshops throughout the country and experienced booksellers are on hand to help you find the perfect gift for everyone on your Christmas list,” said Aoife Roantree, Chair of Bookselling Ireland.

“Like many businesses, bookshops can only survive if they continue to receive support from their local community so we are encouraging everyone to shop local and shop Irish this festive season!”

In Cork, we are blessed with such an array of literary talent that we can not only shop local, but read local. In Art Imitating Life Imitating Death, Cónal Creedon delves deep into the origins of Guests Of The Nation by fellow Cork writer Frank O’Connor.

Other notable releases by Cork authors this year include Negative Space from Cristín Leach, Winter People from Gráinne Murphy, Seven Steeples by Sara Baume and All Along The Echo from Danny Denton.

An Irish Folklore Treasury, the new book from John Creedon, is already proving a hit with readers and last month won the Best Irish-Published Book of the Year award at the An Post Irish Book Awards.

A Cork woman is also at the heart of Martina Devlin’s novel Edith, based on the life of Edith Somerville of ‘Somerville and Ross’ fame – authors of The Irish R.M.

For the historian…

In this time of centenary commemorations, there have been numerous books published this year on aspects of local history - including Kilmichael: The Life And Afterlife Of An Ambush by Eve Morrison.

Cork University Press has also recently published The Art And Ideology Of Terence MacSwiney: Caught In The Living Flame, while in The Ballycotton Job, author Tom Mahon tells the story of what he describes as “arguably the most brilliant military operation ever carried out in Ireland”.

Looking at more recent history, this year also saw the release of Cork City Firefighters : A Proud Record. A Visual History From 1950 To The Present, the final instalment of a trilogy by author Pat Poland.

And in recent weeks, Cork City Library published the graphic novel Diary Of An Activist, a collaboration between activist and writer Orla Egan and artist Megan Luddy O’Leary.

Author Pat Poland with his book, Cork City Firefighters: A Proud Record. A Visual History from 1950

For the mystery lovers and thriller seekers...

There has never been a better time to be a fan of crime fiction in Cork, with releases this year from numerous local authors. These included Run Time (right) by Catherine Ryan Howard, Forever Home by Graham Norton, Cruel Deeds by Catherine Kirwan, The Invisible by Michelle Dunne, and Blinding Lies by Amy Cronin.

In addition to their new releases, you can also work through their back catalogues, and those of fellow Cork writers Tadhg Coakley and Kevin Doyle.

Of course, there is also plenty going on in the book world outside Cork. Jack Reacher fans have a treat in store with Lee Child’s latest novel No Plan B, which he has co-written with his younger brother, Andrew. It begins with an apparent suicide when a woman throws herself in front of a bus – but one witness saw the truth, and that person is Jack Reacher.

For the romantic…

This may involve you buying two books if your loved one hasn’t read the first, It Ends With Us, Colleen Hoover’s New York Times bestselling novel charting the story of Lily and her first love Atlas, who walks back into her life and threatens her relationship with neurosurgeon Ryle. Fast forward six years and in It Starts With Us, we find Lily and her now ex-husband Ryle co-parenting in a steady routine, when she again bumps into Atlas and embraces a second chance at true love – while trying to manage her jealous ex-husband.

This one, however, tells Atlas’ side of the story. It’s already way up the bestseller list and anyone who loves romantic fiction will be hooked.

For the petrolhead…

If your partner yearns to go for a drive rather than socialise with relatives, they may enjoy a boost of high-fuelled entertainment with James May’s latest offering, Carbolics, where, in 80 essays he gives his quirky take on cars, motorbikes, trucks – and explains why the bicycle might be the best invention of all.

For the celebrity fan…

If you buy just one really good celebrity read this Christmas, a good bet is actor Richard E Grant’s A Pocketful Of Happiness, charting his life from Swaziland to his move to the UK to pursue an acting career. Along the way, he met his wife, dialect coach Joan Washington, who died in 2021. Before she passed away, she told him to seek a pocketful of happiness in each day, a mantra he now lives by.

For the wellbeing wannabe…

We’re all looking for ways to feel better, and as we approach the New Year, someone who receives a copy of Just One Thing by Dr Michael Mosley might be a step closer to getting that feelgood factor.

Based on the popular podcast, Mosley is on a mission to find things you can introduce into your routine which will have a significant impact on your mental and physical health.

For the crafter…

Anyone who loves the TV show will enjoy the tie-in book, The Repair Shop: Life In The Barn, where resident experts explain their love for their craft and offer personal stories about their favourite repairs.

For the foodie...

Ballymaloe Desserts by JR Ryall and David Tanis shows home chefs how to recreate dishes from the iconic Ballymaloe dessert trolley, and Bake by Graham Herterich offers classic Irish recipes with a modern twist - while Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Extra Good Things by Yotam Ottolenghi and Noor Murad suggests flexible, flavour-packed dishes.