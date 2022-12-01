Lord Mayor throws a party - and it's panto time!

WOULD you believe it’s December 1 already? Well, that’s November out of the way at least, and we can throw ourselves joyfully into the festive mood.

Shows all over the place will be doing more than their bit to add to that sense of celebration.

First and foremost, that harbinger of the season, the legendary Lord Mayor’s Gala Christmas Concert takes place this Saturday in the City Hall.

Now with 60 years under its belt, this promises to be a spectacular event with Majella Cullagh, Karen Underwood and Ryan Morgan, the Cork Concert Orchestra conducted by Tom Crowley, Cór Cois Abhann, and the Montfort College of Performing Arts. Tickets through the Everyman on 021 450 1673 or www.everymancork.com.

And The Sleeping Beauty opens this very night at the Opera House for an unbelievable 67 performance run with both matinees and evening shows. Everybody, it seems, is eager to put the past strange few years behind them and return to being a child again. Some of you may even remember climbing those endless iron stairs outside the old Opera House to take your seat in the ‘gods’.

Lord Mayor Cllr Deirdre Forde with Santa and soprano Majella Cullagh at the launch of the Lord Mayor’s Gala Christmas Concert/

Legendary Dame, Frank Mackey, reprises his ever-popular role as Nannie Nellie, joined by Chloe O’Riordain (Sleeping Beauty), Eamonn Walsh (Prince Charming), Kevin Twomey (Chester the Jester), Michael Grennel (King Cedric) and Shirley McCarthy (Maleficent), directed once again by panto expert Trevor Ryan.

“Frank and I began our panto journey with Sleeping Beauty almost ten years ago, so to return to the Opera House with this new version is very fulfilling for us,” says Trevor Ryan, sparing a moment from dashing between last-minute rehearsals and special effect try-outs.

“We have a few rather nice new tricks up our sleeves too, and can’t wait to share those and the entire show with our audiences!”

Remember there will be two ‘relaxed performances’ on January 4, to accommodate autistic children and patrons who may find it challenging to attend traditional panto performances. Tickets on 021 427 0022 or www.corkoperahouse.ie.

Over in MacCurtain Street, they are putting the finishing touches to the big Everyman panto, Cinderella, which opens on Saturday.

Directed by Catherine Mahon Buckley, the classic story is brought to life with a modern panto twist. The scene is set (of course) in elegant Cork, where the townsfolk live a fairytale life - except for one. Cinderella is quite the woman of 2022, an entrepreneur with big ambitions.

But when, at a chance encounter in the Farmers’ Market, she meets Prince William, heir to the throne of Cork but totally into his music and dreaming of a life on tour, something sparks. And what will her stepmother and stepsisters do to thwart true love? Rush along and buy your tickets before they are all sold out!

From Saturday, both matinees and evening performances. Call 021 450 1673 or see www.everymancork.com for all bookings.

The Improvised Panto (late night, and strictly for over 18s) begins on December 9 at the Opera House, with the already crazy cast driven even wilder by the impossible clues put up by the audience each night. Be there with a chance to influence the action!

Friday and Saturday, December 9/10, and 16/17, then Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, December 21-23. 10.30pm start.

You wouldn’t have thought they could fit other shows in, but that’s exactly what they are doing.

On Monday night, December 5, the Opera House presents a stunning line-up of some of Ireland’s finest vocal talents for its semi-staged production of Puccini’s beloved La Bohème.

Conductor John O’Brien leads Emma Nash, Brendan Collins, Rachel Croash, Gavan Ring, Rory Dunne, John Molloy, and Rory Musgrave, with narration by Éadaoin O’Donoghue. A beautiful evening. Booking as above.

Finally, don’t forget the Cork Orchestral Society concert at the School of Music next Wednesday, featuring tenor Gavan Ring and pianist Gary Beecher in a performance of Schubert’s profoundly moving Winterreise song cycle.

Tickets at www.corkorchestralsociety.ie.