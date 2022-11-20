Female farmers at work on the land

WE follow the lives of four female farmers across the seasons of a farming year in a new four-part series called Mná na Talún starting on TG4 at 8.30pm tomorrow, Sunday.

In the first episode, spring is upon the farmers and we meet Úna Ní Bhroin, who has spent 20 years building up Beechlawn Organic farm in Ballinasloe along with her husband Pádraig;

We learn about her commitment to organic farming as an ethical and environmental choice - and the financial difficulties and stress this can create, particularly as a working mum of four children.

Hannah Doherty is in the middle of lambing season on the Derry-Donegal border, the busiest time of the year for her and her husband Tommy.

We witness Hannah handling a difficult birth that thankfully results in a safe delivery and we see her hand feed the safely delivered lamb.

Bríd Ní hIcí aims to be as self-sufficient as possible - growing vegetables and keeping pigs and goats on her small-holding in Gaoth Dobhair

We see her gathering seaweed on the beach - it’s a natural fertiliser for use in her polytunnel, and reflects her interest in self- sufficiency and natural farming methods.

We are also introduced to her small family of animals - her goats and horses, as well as Séamus and Pádraig, two young pigs being reared for their meat

Also in Mná na Talún, Clíona Ni Chonghaile introduces us to the unique and stunning landscape of Inis Mór on the Árann Islands, and how it supports a particular type of cattle farming not found anywhere else in Ireland .

Clíona raises cattle in the traditional style, and her main concern is that this way of farming is under threat as young people are more reluctant to stay on the island.