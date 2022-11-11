Clonakilty brothers in Himalayas mission for charity

FOR Clonakilty brothers Kevin and Paul Hayes, it was a long-held dream to travel to the Himalayas in Nepal and take on the arduous high-altitude trek to Everest Base Camp.

The brothers, both in their mid-40s, are keen hikers, but until then had confined themselves mainly to adventures closer to home around Cork and Kerry.

Kevin has been fascinated by the challenge of the Himalayas for years, reading all he can about the world’s highest mountains and attending lectures and talks by those who have travelled to the roof of the world.

Paul said: “It was Kevin’s idea that we should take it on. He had met Pat Falvey a few times at events he had attended and ended up sitting next to him at something and they got chatting and it really went from there.”

Falvey, from Cork, is a seasoned adventurer who operates his own guided expeditions. He was the first person to scale the Seven Summits (highest mountain in each continent) twice, including Everest from the Nepalese and Tibetan sides, and has taken on numerous other challenges including trekking to the South Pole.

Paul said: “Once we decided we were going to do it, we looked at various different options but Pat was the obvious choice.”

With the decision made, the pair set about getting as fit as possible by taking on the admittedly smaller mountains to be found in the southwest of Ireland.

Paul added: “Then Covid happened, so that really delayed our plans, but we were so lucky to be living in West Cork. Even when the lockdowns were so restricted, we were able to get out and walk, and I think I wore out three pairs of boots; by the end of lockdown even the dog had had enough walking!”

When the pandemic finally eased, plans were put in place for the expedition and Kevin and Paul joined eight other Irish adventurers in the Nepalese capital Kathmandu.

From there, the group took the short flight to the Tenzing-Hillary Airport at Lukla on the very slopes of the Himalayas. The little airport is infamous as one of the most dangerous in the world and can only accommodate small propeller aircraft on its short runway.

Paul said: “That’s when we really knew we had arrived. The airport is literally on the side of a mountain and when you step out- it’s hard to describe - suddenly you are there with these incredible peaks towering above you, nothing really prepares you for seeing the Himalayas up close for the first time.”

Ahead of the group laya daunting 65km trek to Everest Base Camp that would see them climb almost 3,000 metres through some of the most spectacular scenery on Earth.

With the trek starting point already at 2,700 metres above sea level, dealing with the ever increasing altitude would be the most challenging aspect of the hike for Kevin and Paul.

Paul said: “Once you get off the plane you pick up your backpack and start walking. That’s it, you are straight into it and no matter how much walking we did at home, the altitude is something that you can only get used to once you are there.

“From the bustle and noise of Kathmandu, it’s another world, the air is so clear, it is so quiet. We had climbed Carrauntoohil back home but here you are five or six time that high already, looking up at peaks another nine or ten times that height, the scale is incredible.”

Dealing with much lower levels of oxygen in the air than they were used to, the group, under Falvey’s expert guidance, took their time as they made their way towards Everest.

Paul added: “It’s not a race, so you take it handy and make your way along at the pace of the slowest person. You are just taking it all in and you have to be careful, even turning your head too quickly you can get dizzy. We had experienced sherpas with us too so from that point of view we were in good hands.”

It took the group a week to reach Everest Base Camp, some 5,364 metres above sea level, traversing steel rope bridges across deep gorges and spending some days on the trek acclimatising to the altitude as they went along.

“Once you are at Base Camp, you can’t actually see Everest,” said Paul, “and it was also cloudy when we were there so we had to decide if we would do another climb the next day to get a glimpse of Everest up close.”

After the 65km trek to Base Camp, four members of the group, including Kevin and Paul, decided to take on the extra significant challenge of scaling Kala Patthar, which at 5,644 metres offers a stunning vista of Everest and surrounding mountains.

Paul said: “The weather was looking good so we decided to go for it. You only get one chance at something like that and we took it.”

The brothers set off at 2am and, with the help of their local guides, made it to the summit of Kala Patthar in time to watch the sun rise over Everest and the Himalayas.

“It was a tough climb and undoubtedly the toughest part of the trip,” said Paul, “but it was also the most rewarding. Everything freezes at that altitude and the oxygen is getting very thin, but we made it. To be up there at sunrise was almost surreal, it was really spectacular and something I will never forget.”

Paul and Kevin’s trek was completed in aid of two local charities, the Irish Community Air Ambulance Service and the Clonakilty Community Youth Centre. You can donate to their Go Fund Me page https://gofund.me/279af04a or drop a donation into the bucket at reception in O’Donovan’s Hotel in Clonakilty.

All proceeds raised will go directly to the charities, with the final amount being divided between them. So far, the brothers have raised more than €5,500.