More to MacSwiney than his tragic death

CORK University Press has recently published The Art And Ideology Of Terence MacSwiney: Caught In The Living Flame.

MacSwiney is most famous as the central figure in one of the great hunger strikes in world history, which culminated in the Lord Mayor of Cork’s death in October, 1920, aged 41, in Brixton prison after a fast of 74 days.

In this new publication, its authors attempt to lend context and depth to MacSwiney’s life and to his sacrifice, showing that for many years prior to his demise, he had been an active participant in the intense cultural and political debates that characterised Irish life in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

MacSwiney employed a variety of literary forms to express his support for the political separation of Ireland from Britain and the promotion of indigenous culture, and the new book’s authors contend that his writings were overshadowed by the manner of his death, and for the most part have been unavailable to the public ever since.

The book makes these texts available in a single volume for the first time, covering the span of MacSwiney’s adult life, from 1900 onwards: firstly as a published poet, subsequently as a dramatist, and finally as a prose writer.

The volume consists of three parts, devoted to his poetry, his drama and his prose writing, and each of the book’s three editors takes responsibility for one area.

Theatre historian Fiona Brennan covers MacSwiney’s drama, while former UCC lecturer in Irish language and literature Neil Buttimer looks at his poetry, and Gabriel Doherty of UCC’s School of History covers his prose.

Mr Doherty spoke with The Echo about why MacSwiney and his writings are still relevant 102 years after his death.

“It is MacSwiney’s prose work with which many people would be familiar, with his Principles of Freedom book being originally a series of articles published 10 years before his death, and which were then edited by him and prepared for publication, appearing after his death,” Mr Doherty said.

“It’s really his poetry and his drama, that wouldn’t be familiar to a broader audience, that are the most original elements of the book.”

Only one of MacSwiney’s plays was finished to the point where it was performed, both in Cork and in Dublin, but he had written a number of other unfinished drafts of plays. He also wrote a large variety of poetry.

“He was already a substantial figure before he died. Even before his hunger strike, remember, he was commandant of the Cork Number 1 Brigade, which is one of the most active units in the Republican campaign even before he was arrested,” said Mr Doherty.

“He was Lord Mayor of Cork in succession to Tomás Mac Curtain, and he had engaged in a whole series of different activities for the brief five months in which he held that position.

Lord Mayor of Cork Terence MacSwiney: writer, soldier, politician and hunger striker

“And he had already been a significant player on primarily the local cultural scene, but to a certain extent, also the national cultural scene, even before he’s arrested, even before he goes on hunger strike, even before he died, he is already this very significant presence,” he said.

“Obviously, he gains global name recognition as a result of his hunger strike, but the whole premise of the book is that one shouldn’t reduce him, and it would be a reduction, to simply the circumstances in which he met his demise, for all that he was the focal point of one of the great hunger strikes in human history, every bit as significant, I would argue, as anything that Gandhi or other notable people engaged.

“One of the reasons why he is willing, I think, to meet his end, in that terrible, terrible way, is because he believes it’s necessary or beneficial for the cause to which he had committed his life, and therefore, as it were, even though our focus is more on his life than his death, from his eyes, the two were of a piece with each other.”

Mr Doherty believes an aspect of the revolutionary period which has been insufficiently considered is the scale of the loss of talented individuals to the cause of self-governing Ireland.

“That loss, including the loss of many talented individuals from north of the border as a result of partition, as a result of the deaths in the First World War, as a result of the deaths in the Easter Rising, as a result of deaths during the War of Independence and Civil War, there were a huge number of very talented individuals who were lost to the service of the nation,” he said.

“Few, if any, were more talented than MacSwiney, and few have given evidence of their willingness to sacrifice everything they had.”

The book contains a reproduction of MacSwiney’s newspaper, which he wrote and produced, and funded, entirely out of his own resources at the beginning of the First World War.

“He had to sell his library, which he had accumulated over probably 20 years, eking out of the miniscule amount of savings that he’d managed to make as a result of his day job, and these books were very much treasured by him. But he was willing to sell that entire library to fund a relatively short-lived newspaper that would keep the flame of separatism alive when the war enthusiasm in the very first weeks of the First World War threatened to swamp it.”

Mr Doherty said this was an example of somebody who was willing to give rather than just take, something he said which recalled John F Kennedy’s famous dictum, ‘Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country’.

“That was a type of sacrifice he has always been showing himself willing to make. And even today, it’s inspiring.”

Mr Doherty said the authors hoped in their book to show the philosophy of MacSwiney as expressed through his writings.

“It’s not simply the mind of a hunger striker, that’s the crucial point to get across. Obviously, he did die on hunger strike, but that’s not really the value of the book, the value of the book is in the positive philosophy that McSwiney had and developed and how that moulded over time and how he expressed himself through that philosophy in different ways.

“It’s worth examining his principles and the idea of somebody who’s a giver, not a taker in life, and it’s just great to see that that spirit existed, and we know that it still exists,” said Mr Doherty.

“And hopefully we’ve captured a little bit of it.”

The Art And Ideology Of Terence MacSwiney: Caught In The Living Flame by Gabriel Doherty, Fiona Brennan and Neil Buttimer. Cork University Press, €39.99.