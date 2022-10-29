Sat, 29 Oct, 2022 - 07:05

Cork's John Spillane joins TV series hunt for talented family

Réalta Agus Gaolta begins on TG4 this Sunday
Iriah Ó Ceallaigh, Síomha Ní Ruairc and Sinéad Ní Uallacháin in Réalta Agus Gaolta

THE search for Ireland’s most talented family is back, as a new series of Réalta Agus Gaolta begins on TG4 on Sunday at 8.30pm.

The call has been put out for singing, dancing and musical families, and now the best the nation has to offer will compete against each other, all vying to be crowned Ireland’s top performing family.

Among the guest judges in the series will be Cork musician John Spillane, while Irial Ó Ceallaigh and Sinéad Ní Uallacháin return to the judging anel.

Irial knows all about talented families. The son of the legendary sean-nós singer Áine Uí Cheallaigh, he and his brother have won Comórtas na bhFear at the Oireachtas.

Sinéad, an award-winning podcaster, will bring her experience in theatre and as a producer to the panel.

Each week they’ll be joined by a different guest judge, and first up tomorrow will be master fiddle player Doireann Ní Ghlacáin. The other guest judges are:

Gavan Ó Rinn, tenor extraordinaire and winner of Réalta Agus Gaolta in 2020, along with his wife Nicola.

Champion harp and whistle player, dancer and singer Séamus Ó Flatharta.

Cuthbert Arutura, Irish traditional singer and dancer, renowned for blending in his African heritage to create his own unique and acclaimed style.

Aoife Ní Bhriain, the internationally award-winning fiddle player.

Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, founding member of Altan and majestic fiddle player.

Sibéal Ní Chasaide, who was born into the traditional family group Na Casaidigh and is an accomplished musician and singer.

Keeping order on proceedings will be presenter Síomha Ní Ruairc.

