Meet the three sisters who are all traffic wardens at Cork city schools

IT’S not unusual when sisters get together, for them to talk about their children.

Sisters Margaret Heslin, Deirdre Downey and Jean Buckley are no different, and with hundreds of children between them there’s always plenty to chat about!

Margaret, Deirdre and Jean are all school traffic wardens and enjoy such close relationships with the children they cross safely to school each morning, that they consider them all to be their own.

Each sister was drawn to the job because of their love of children, and like all proud mothers, all three believe that the children at their own crossing are the best in Cork.

School warden Margaret Heslin who looks after the children the Glasheen Boyss and Girlss National Schools. Picture Dan Linehan

Margaret Heslin is the school traffic warden for both Glasheen Boys and Girls National Schools and has been in the position for 13 years. If Jimmy Magee was known as The Memory Man, then it’s fair to say Margaret could give him a run for his money any day. Each and every child she crosses daily is known to her by name and this courtesy is extended to younger siblings and parents too.

Margaret says: “I like to set myself a challenge every year, when the new term starts, that by the end of September I’ll know all the new children’s names.”

Margaret is known by all in the community for her sense of fun. She’ll be the first to dress up for Halloween and at Christmas she lights up the winter mornings wearing colourful baubles and fairy lights. While her fun side delights the children, Margaret is also well known for going above and beyond, to make each child feel important, special and unique.

She said: “I adore children, all children. I love to recognise each child for the person that they are.

"I know their personalities and if I see a child who might be having a bad morning coming towards me with their head slumped down, I’ll take a second to bend down to them, on their own level, and give them an extra little bit of attention.”

Irish professional boxer Spike O'Sullivan and his son Thomas crossing the road as they leave the Glasheen Boys national School.

Across the city, Margaret’s sister, Deirdre Downey, is also stopping traffic. Deirdre had completed six years as a relief school warden at various Cork city schools before being offered a permanent position at Ballintemple National school, Crab Lane, in 2021. She has always loved working with children and says she gets a great kick out of hearing all their news, at her Blackrock Road crossing, every day.

“We get them at such an innocent age, between five and 12. I have a few real characters who tell me fantastic stories every morning.’’

Deirdre loves being there at of the start of a child’s day, noting: “A smile and a wave cost nothing.’’

She is glad that mask-wearing due to Covid restrictions is currently not a barrier to sharing a smile with the children every day, and is looking forward to being able to attend school concerts and performances as life continues to return to normal.

School warden Deirdre Downey who looks after the children from the Ballintemple National School, Crab Lane. Picture Dan Linehan

Like Margaret, Deirdre knows all her children’s names and keeps a reassuring eye on them, especially newer pupils to the school, saying: “It’s lovely to see their faces change as they settle in and are welcomed into their new community. Ballintemple is a smaller school where every child knows everyone and they are very welcoming to newcomers.”

Jean Buckley was the first of the three sisters to take up the large red stop sign that gives these school traffic wardens the affectionate term ‘Lollipop Ladies’. She also works at Ballintemple National School, but as she covers the Ballinlough Road crossing. Jean says she mightn’t see Deirdre from one end of the week to the other.

School warden Jean Buckley who looks after the children from the Ballintemple National School. Picture Dan Linehan

Like her sisters, Jean’s love of children is what makes her work a pleasure: “They are all such gorgeous children, I just want to bring them all home with me,” she laughed.

She loves giving younger siblings their own little bit of attention too, they all get their own special wave every morning. This affection is mutual, with one parent telling Jean recently that she is the topic of conversation at home at the dinner table, even with their two-year-old.

Margaret, Deirdre and Jean are part of a very close knit family who get together in Margaret’s house every Monday night to play cards. Once a month they will change the venue and go to the theatre or to the cinema. You don’t have to be a school traffic warden to attend these outings but the other siblings at the gatherings must always be ready to hear hilarious stories from the school crossings.

School warden Deirdre on the Blackrock Road looking after the children of the Ballintemple National School on Crab lane. Pictue Dan Linehan

All three sisters would like to assure parents that they have no secrets in their homes with young children in the family. They say the innocence of the children means they are likely to come out with anything and these ladies hear it all.

When asked if they have any funny stories there is no hesitation. Margaret said: “Just this morning a little boy saw me getting out of my car to start work and I heard him asking his dad if I lived in my car.”

Deirdre recalled having to stop traffic recently as a younger student insisted on reciting a poem for her in the middle of the road. Laughing, she says: “I got a full rendition of Miss Polly had a Dolly - Not great for health and safety but very, very cute.”

Jean crosses children from junior infants to third class and says of the fun she has with that age group: “They put a huge smile on my face every day and make me really, really happy. You just can’t buy that innocence.”

All jobs come with a downside and the sisters all agree on the worst aspect of the job, and it may not be what you might think. It isn’t the weather, they all agree they are well wrapped up against the elements with the outerwear provided by Cork County Council. It’s not the traffic either, all three say they are very lucky with their crossings in that the vast majority of drivers are respectful of the important work they do each day.

The biggest downside of the job for Margaret, Deirdre and Jean is when the time comes to say goodbye to the children as they grow up and move on to secondary school.

School warden sisters Margaret, Deirdre and Jean. Picture: Dan Linehan

Margaret says she misses the children even over the summer holidays.

“I would be thinking about them and wondering how they are getting on. Sometimes we come back after the holidays and I notice a child is missing, then I might be told that they have moved away over the summer and that makes me very sad that I didn’t get a chance to say goodbye.”

Margaret is delighted to have many past pupils, now in secondary school or college, who still drop by for a chat with her.

Deirdre agrees that the hardest part of the job is saying goodbye to the sixth class students at the end of the year: “I dread it, I have to keep telling myself to keep it together because I’d start crying. It’s heart-breaking.”

Jean keeps a memory box at home filled with all the cards she has been given, down through the years, by the children. She said: “Those cards are just priceless to me. I love looking at the children’s handwriting and the lovely messages they write to me, thanking me for crossing them safely every day - they’re beautiful.’’

Margaret, Deirdre and Jean all recognise what an important time of life school days are for children and feel privileged to be part of it.

Margaret concluded: “You must always treasure a child because you don’t know what is going on in their home life. I just feel if someone recognises a child as a person and gives them a small bit of reassurance, then they might think - well, maybe the whole world isn’t bad.

"All children love to be recognised, known and to feel included. This is the start of their lives and it’s a very important journey.”