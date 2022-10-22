Sat, 22 Oct, 2022 - 09:06

Cork family pair up with rugby great in Ireland's Fittest Family

Cork is well represented in the fourth and final heat of Ireland's Fittest Family
The Cooneys from Cork, with mentor Donncha O’Callaghan, who take part in Ireland Fittest Family on RTE1 tomorrow

IT’S a match made in heaven - a Cork family paired with a legendary Cork sportsman as their mentor.

The Cooneys, guided by rugby great Donncha O’Callaghan, will be aiming to triumph in the fourth and final heat of Ireland’s Fittest Family on RTÉ1 tomorrow (Sunday, October 22) at 6.30pm.

They will take on families from Dublin and Wicklow as they aim to progress to the final.

On the sports front, the URC match between Leinster and Munster is live from the Aviva on RTÉ2 today at 5.15pm.

The soccer double on Sky tomorrow features Southampton v Arsenal at 2pm and Tottenham v Newcastle at 4.30pm. The Monday night game is West Ham v Bournemouth at 8pm.

Finally, catch the USA Grand Prix live on Sky tomorrow from 7.55pm.

Cork author's novel has just hit the bookshelves

Cork author's novel has just hit the bookshelves

