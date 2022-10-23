Sun, 23 Oct, 2022 - 07:00

Cork sports legend talks about life and success on TV show 

Valerie Mulcahy features on The Meaning of Life with Joe Duffy
LIFE STORY: Valerie Mulcahy and Joe Duffy

CORK sporting legend Valerie Mulcahy talks about how her incredible achievements have shaped her life, in the final episode of the current series of The Meaning Of Life on RTÉ1, Sunday, October 23, at 10.25pm.

One of the greatest Gaelic footballers of all time tells Joe Duffy of her gratitude for the support of her parents and the incredible influence of the late Éamonn Ryan on her and her Cork team-mates.

Valerie also speaks candidly about becoming the GAA’s first openly gay sports woman, becoming an advocate for the gay marriage referendum, and finding love again following the break-up of her marriage.

Two Cork sports stars featured in book of legends to promote and encourage reading

