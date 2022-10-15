TV show explores how Cork’s sporting cups got their names

In the TG4 series Scéalta na gCorn, presenter Gráinne McElwain has been travelling across Ireland, visiting clubs and county grounds, learning the lesser-known stories behind our nation’s sporting trophies.
She has been finding out how some cups are named after Irish revolutionary patriots such as Roger Casement, how other trophies are named after clergy, others again after prominent GAA administrators, who have contributed to the development of the Association.
In the final episode of Scéalta na gCorn this Sunday, October 16, at at 8.30pm, Gráinne is in our very own Rebel County of Cork, triumphant All-Ireland winners across football, hurling and camogie throughout the decades.
A county steeped in history - both sporting and otherwise - Gráinne is keen to find out about some of the silverware honouring patriots such as John ‘Flyer’ Nyhan and his deep connection with the War of Independence and former Cork Lord Mayors, Tomás Mac Curtáin and Traolach Mac Suibhne.
She will also hear about the trophies named in honour of some of the county’s influential women in football such as Mary Quinn and a curiously named cup called Little Norah.