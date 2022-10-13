West-Cork based food writer and contributor to The Echo is nominated for two national awards

A regular contributor to The Echo and EchoLive.ie, Kate Ryan has been shortlisted for two awards.

Kate, who is the face behind Flavour.ie, has been nominated for two categories at The Irish Food Writing Awards, which take place in Dublin today.

The awards were established last year to recognise and celebrate the high quality of food and drink writing throughout the island of Ireland, across print, broadcast, online, and social. The winners are due to be announced at a ceremony in Fallon and Byrne in Dublin, today.

Kate, who lives in West Cork, and contributes to The Echo features pages and has a monthly column called WoW! Bites, has been nominated in two categories: Food Writing/Feature Award (sponsored by Bord Bia) and also in the category Writing on Sustainability in Irish Food. The awards are the initiative of journalist and food author Suzanne Campbell and judges are gleaned from the best food writers, chef and journalists worldwide.