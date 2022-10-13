Thu, 13 Oct, 2022 - 08:46

West-Cork based food writer and contributor to The Echo is nominated for two national awards

The Irish Food Writing Awards take place today (Thursday) in Dublin
West-Cork based food writer and contributor to The Echo is nominated for two national awards

Food Writer Kate Ryan at her home in Ballygurteen, County Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

A regular contributor to The Echo and EchoLive.ie, Kate Ryan has been shortlisted for two awards.

Kate, who is the face behind Flavour.ie, has been nominated for two categories at The Irish Food Writing Awards, which take place in Dublin today.

The awards were established last year to recognise and celebrate the high quality of food and drink writing throughout the island of Ireland, across print, broadcast, online, and social. The winners are due to be announced at a ceremony in Fallon and Byrne in Dublin, today.

Kate, who lives in West Cork, and contributes to The Echo features pages and has a monthly column called WoW! Bites, has been nominated in two categories: Food Writing/Feature Award (sponsored by Bord Bia) and also in the category Writing on Sustainability in Irish Food. The awards are the initiative of journalist and food author Suzanne Campbell and judges are gleaned from the best food writers, chef and journalists worldwide.

Read More

Here’s 10 of the best food trucks in Cork...

More in this section

50 years ago today Pfizer opened it's multi-million euro plant in Ringaskiddy 50 years ago today Pfizer opened it's multi-million euro plant in Ringaskiddy
My Weekend: I'm nearly always working... My Weekend: I'm nearly always working...
Poetry inspired by life on seas with the rich and famous... Poetry inspired by life on seas with the rich and famous...
kate ryanfood
<p>Do you have any big news you'd like us to share in KidzZone? Here we have junior infants at Morning Star National School, Ballyphehane, at the launch of the new ASD education facilities.  Picture Dan Linehan</p>

Calling Cork primary schools - we want to hear from you for our special Halloween KidzZone edition

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Nurse helping senior man walk using a walking stick Jobs still available in home support services across Cork and Kerry
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130
EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more