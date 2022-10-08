Families go head to head on TV show in energy-saving challenge 

AS if saving the planet wasn’t enough of an incentive to reduce your cardon footprint, it now comes with the added attraction of saving you a small fortune in your energy bills.

The return of What Planet Are You On? for a third series on RTÉ1 on Tuesday (October 11) at 7pm is therefore timely, and may help us get tips on how to save on our energy output.

Three families from around the country are once again pledging to reduce their carbon footprints by making small changes to the way they live. The family that reduces its greenhouse gas emissions most will win €5,000.

A panel of experts in the areas of food, waste, water and energy sets the families a series of challenges: replacing red meat with plant protein, reducing plastic waste, using washing lines instead of tumble-dryers and making fewer car journeys each week.

There is no hiding place for the competing families as the environmental impact of their water, waste, energy and food consumption are then measured. Their usage will be monitored by remote cameras, water meters and smart plugs. They’ll even go through their bins in their laboratory!

The series comes from a special studio at Panda recycling centre in Dublin, Ireland’s largest facility, and host Maia Dunphy will also visit people around the country who have been affected by coastal erosion and inland flooding, and those who are volunteering in the fight against climate change.

Among the experts is Dr Paul Deane, a senior researcher in clean energy futures in UCC

The families involved are:

The McGettigans of Carrigart, Donegal, meat-mad farmers.

The Kelly family of Stradbally, Laois, a family of six who have no idea how much energy they use.

The Ryans of Portarlington, Laois. Eldest son Lucas is worried about the energy his gaming uses.