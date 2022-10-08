Families go head to head on TV show in energy-saving challenge 

The return of What Planet Are You On? for a third series on RTÉ1 on Tuesday (October 11) at 7pm is therefore timely, and may help us get tips on how to save on our energy output.
A panel of experts in the areas of food, waste, water and energy sets the families a series of challenges: replacing red meat with plant protein, reducing plastic waste, using washing lines instead of tumble-dryers and making fewer car journeys each week.
There is no hiding place for the competing families as the environmental impact of their water, waste, energy and food consumption are then measured. Their usage will be monitored by remote cameras, water meters and smart plugs. They’ll even go through their bins in their laboratory!
Among the experts is Dr Paul Deane, a senior researcher in clean energy futures in UCC
The families involved are:
The McGettigans of Carrigart, Donegal, meat-mad farmers.
The Kelly family of Stradbally, Laois, a family of six who have no idea how much energy they use.
The Ryans of Portarlington, Laois. Eldest son Lucas is worried about the energy his gaming uses.