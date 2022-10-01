Sat, 01 Oct, 2022 - 07:01

Cork takeaway is set to 'spice' things up on TV show

A Cork eatery is on Takeaway Titans this week
TEAM: Jessily Panicker and Dinesh John of Cork

JESSILY Panicker opened Indian Spice Kitchen in Douglas, Cork, in March, 2022, and it has quickly become popular with the South Indian community in Cork, who are looking for food that reminds them of home.

She has her hands full as a Director of Nursing and being a single parent to three boys. But her passion for good, authentic home cooked Indian food brought her into the takeaway business.

The eaterie takes part in the next episode of Takeaway Titans on RTÉ1 on Thursday at 9.35pm, up against two Dublin establishments, with Hugh Wallace as guest judge.

Indian Spice Kitchen mostly focuses on South Indian Food, particularly from the Kerala region, and Jessily says there is nowhere else in Cork offering the food she does.

She firmly believes in keeping the ingredients fresh, going so far as to avoid tinned tomatoes. In the past, when she wanted to de-stress from her nursing job, she would cook dishes from home for her three boys. She believes she has brought that element to Indian Spice Kitchen. Dinesh John is her challenge partner and she says they make a great team.

