A queer, safe space in heart of Cork city

WE’RE not quite sure if it’s been done anywhere in the world before, but a Cork bar is taking the leap and mixing queer culture, authentic Sri Lankan street food, antique decor and original art pieces, all in the one venue.

Atlas, on Marlboro Street in Cork, lets you know that there’s something wild and unique taking place there the minute you walk through the door. You are met with an eye-catching authentic mural from Berlin Xoo, with various hidden gems dotted around the bar, even some original props from shows like Game of Thrones.

Originally a bar that strived to have its interior shaped by all corners of the globe, we are left with a venue with a wildly intriguing canvas for the new management’s plans.

Lucina Schyinning, Atlas’ current manager, has a vision for the space . Since their ‘Coming Out’ on social media, the bar has been aspiring to make it known that it is a queer safe space in the heart of the city.

Since the launch in late summer, the team at Atlas has been planning a gradual development when it comes to making its mark in Cork.

Lucina said: “We want the growth to be really organic to make sure we are curating the right clientele and not just driving every single possible customer in here. We want to take it low and slow.

“We believe that the people who are going to become regulars here will be the LGBTQ people in Cork. We’re giving them a safe, relaxed, chilled environment that they need. I think in the long run this will stand to us a lot better than doing a hardcore launch.”

Even before the recent changes, according to Lucina, Atlas has always had a queer presence, yet it was never being branded as a queer space.

Lucina Schyinning is not only the manager of a budding queer space in Cork, but also a jaw-dropping drag performer. And so, Atlas will be showing us a new side to drag queens in Cork. It’s almost impossible to have an LGBTQ space and not see a drag queen or two, even if there isn’t an actual stage for them to perform. Cork luckily has that side of things covered.

“We wouldn’t be doing too many drag events here. This is because we have a sister venue, Conway’s Yard, where we do a drag club night monthly, so we want to supplement that with a different space for queer people,” said Lucina.

“There is a huge need for an environment that’s relaxed, where you can mingle and actually get to know each other. So the focus here is not putting on high kicks and death-drop drag shows, but we want people to meet the queens. Maybe between shows, meet them out of drag and properly get to know each other and fortify that sense of community for people.

Drag queen is of Lucina Schyinning. Picture: Avril O’ Sullivan

“At the end of the day, drag is a form of activism. It’s been present at every uprising for queer rights. So, I want to make sure we’re tying drag into the space and showing face. When you have a drag queen in a venue, the space feels a little safer.

“Even though we won’t be hosting hair-flipping drag shows, we will be having drag present in terms of our promotional work, mingling, and maybe live singers or comedians in drag. There are so many venues that host the cabaret form of drag. We want to be offering something niche and different,” says Lucina.

In addition to this unique approach to incorporating drag in the new venue, Atlas also offers a distinctive choice of foods. With two Sri-Lankan chefs on site, the cultural crossover has yet to be seen elsewhere.

“Our Sri-Lankan chefs are serving the most authentic Sri-Lankan street food possible. They came from a seven star hotel in Dubai so they know their stuff,” Lucina added.

“It’s nice to be able to blend different communities together when there would not have been the happiest relationship between them.

“Our whole mission here is to bring in an incredibly diverse clientele. And really push home that message that the queer community are here, we’re welcoming and our spaces are for everyone.

“We want to express to people that queer spaces are not just for queer people.

“While we are focusing on the queer community with what we’re facilitating, we do also welcome everyone, provided that everyone is respectful of the space and on the same mission as us.

“If someone approaches our door with a smile on their face and love in their heart, then drive it in. Get a drink with us and get to know us,” said Lucina.

Atlas will be offering something unique to the city centre. The venue has expressed a desire that, to be a community driven project and provide whatever supports people need. This could include having space for queer artists, photographers and musicians to promote their work, and hosting different shows and events.

Lucina urged: “Come here, do your art, you’re going to be safe, you’re going to be celebrated.”