Cork woman set to feature on Cheap Irish Homes

Cheap Irish Homes is back for a third season
Cork woman set to feature on Cheap Irish Homes

Helen Conway and friend Jim in Cheap Irish Homes

CORK social care worker Helen Conway is looking to get back to her country roots in the next episode of Cheap Irish Homes on RTÉ1 on Thursday, September 8 at 7pm.

Helen wants to leave the East Cork suburbs of Carrigtwohill to pursue her dream of opening a little country store - and she’s pleasantly surprised with what she can afford, when presenter Maggie Molloy and building engineer Kieran McCarthy take her and her friend Jim around prospective sites in North Cork and Waterford.

