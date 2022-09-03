Cork takeaway vies for TV title

IRELAND’S takeaway scene has exploded and diversified in recent times – traditionally a space for fish and chips, customers can now enjoy tasty food from all corners of the globe.

A new six-part series, Takeaway Titans, aims to seek out the best culinary talents in the streets and put them to the test to see who comes out on top.

Hosted by James Kavanagh and Carl Mullan, top takeaway chefs from Ireland’s best chippers, Asian, Indian, pizza and burger and chicken joints, come to the Takeaway Titans Kitchen to cook up a storm for our discerning judges.

And in the first episode on RTÉ2 on Thursday at 9.35pm, a Cork eaterie is in contention.

Poulet Vous, which is owned by chef Aidan Roche with help from Cameron Thornton, is based in the Marina Market, and will go up against Hey Chick of Belfast and and Sambros of Limerick. But who will win a spot in the final, as judges Dylan McGrath and Suzie Lee along with guest judge Rory O’ Connor put the chefs through their paces?

Poulet-Vous cooks a multitude of chicken dishes ranging from burgers to bao buns to pitta breads.