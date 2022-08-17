You won't want to miss these Cork on a Fork festival highlights

If you can’t get through the festival without a yoga fix, Stretch at Sketch on Sunday from 11am, or enjoy yoga followed by a feast of sushi at the Boardwalk @ Electric with Sarah Daly from Alchemy School of Yoga from 11:30am on Saturday.
Let kids be kids as they take part in Play Lunch on Caroline Street, Friday from 2pm; enjoy a family BBQ on Beasley Streety on Saturday and Sunday or take part in a family pizza making class with Oak Fire Pizza at the Marina Market on Thursday from 11am.
Cork on a Fork programme embraces the diversity of Corkonians, and the food culture shared with the city.
Expert pizzaioli from all corners of Italy will be on hand to demonstrate the art of the Neapolitan pizza, fermenting, stretching and cooking including those all-important toppings at Oak Fire Pizza, Princes Street on Friday from 11am (free, adults-only).
Make and taste three unique coffee roasts at celebrated Palestinian eatery, Izz Café. Learn to roast green coffee beans and make three different coffee styles: espresso, Turkish (or Palestinian) and Arabian and the different cultures they represent. Sunday, 11:30am.
Enjoy an elegant Afternoon Tea at The MET inspired by the story behind Rebel City Distillery, their Maharani Gin and the Keralan’s Women’s Co-operative in India from where they source botanicals to distil their gin. Head chef, Vasil Baci, will take the best of Cork to create a taste of India over three plates. Sunday, 1pm at The MET Tea Rooms at the Metropole Hotel.
Wine, whiskey, mead, beer and gin all brewed and distilled across city and county are represented well at Cork on a Fork.
Wine lovers should head to L’Atitude 51’s Guerilla Tasting pairing fish and wine Leeside on Friday from 5:30pm or enjoy a selection of organic biodynamic wines from MacCurtain Wines at Harley StrEAT BBQ on Saturday from 4pm.
Mead is Ireland’s oldest drink made from fermented honey, and the once-off four-course dinner at Bookshelf at The Elysian Cork on a Fork dinner will be paired with a range of Kinsale Mead honeyed elixirs from Ireland’s only commercial meadery.
Visit Ireland’s smallest brewery at Elbow Lane Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to showcase its limited-edition range of award-winning beers, tutored beer tastings, and take away an Elbow Lane t-shirt to treasure. (€30, book online at www.elbowlane.ie) The popularity of gin is showcase by not one, but three, distinctive gin events. In addition to the Afternoon Tea at The Met with Maharani Gin, also enjoy a cool Bertha’s Revenge every day of the festival at the Cornstore Restaurant for their drop in Tapas on the Terrace event between 2-6pm. Or get into the swing of gin with Kinsale Gin’s pop-up event at Dwyer’s of Cork on Thursday between 6-8pm to sample Kinsale Gin creations for a special festival pop up bar (and it’s FREE!) Rebel Heart Cork isn’t known as the Rebel City for nothing – we like to do somethings differently here!
Visit them all, and your fifth coffee is free! Market Lane, Filter, Greenwich, The Bookshelf, Orso and The Castle Café are all taking part.
Cork City Library will have a cargo bike set up outside on Grand Parade, Wednesday to Saturday, where Corkonians can come and exchange old cookbooks for one that’s new-to-you!
The folks at Market Lane are also leading the example of what good social engagement looks like by working with their local food bank to ensure Cork on a Fork is “A Food Festival for All.” “We feel very privileged to continue Market Lane's involvement with the Lower Oliver Plunkett Street Food Bank for this new city center festival,” said Market Lane Group director, Conrad Howard.
“We feel it is particularly appropriate that everyone has access to nutritious meals via the food bank at a time when the city centre is celebrating its considerable food offering."
The Market Lane Group encompasses Market Lane, Elbow Lane, Goldie, Orso and the Castle Café, representing some of Cork’s most diverse dining experiences always striving for better sustainability and stronger connections with fellow Cork businesses.
Trail Last but not least and running all festival long over 50 venues across the city, the Cork on a Fork Food Trail combines all the sites of the city with delicious stops along the way. Look out for the Cork on a Fork special menus at participating venues for specials, tasting plates or events for you to enjoy.
For full listings, including details of events costs and ticket bookings where applicable, visit www.corkcity.ie/cork-on-a-fork-fest