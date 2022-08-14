New TV show takes a musical tour of County Cork

A NEW weekly TV show which starts tonight (Sunday August 14) celebrates the musical identities of Ireland’s counties.

And Cúltír on TG4 at 9.30pm begins right here with the music and culture of our very own Cork.

The six-week series aims to showcase the depth of musical talent across Ireland, with a particular focus on live traditional and folk music.

Episode one was recorded live at Tot’s Pub in Ballygurteen, which lies in between the towns of Dunmanway and Clonakilty.

The Cúltír series is presented by two world-class Irish performers, singer Pauline Scanlon of Dingle, and violinist Aoife Ní Bhriain from Dublin; both of whom perform with their musical guests during each show, in the grand tradition of the Irish seisiún.

It features legendary singer-songwriter John Spillane, pianist and composer Colm McCarthy, the Céilí AllStars, and a host of other local talent, for an entertaining hour’s music in front of a live audience.

In addition to the live music segments, the show will also feature inserts recorded at some of the most iconic locations in the host county, as Aoife goes in search of the people, places and customs that give each county its unique identity.

In the opening episode, Aoife hits the by-roads of County Cork to explore the ancient art of road bowling, in the company of champion Helen Whyte, of Reenascreena, who emerged from the underage ranks to become a major player in senior bowling.

Aoife also meets and performs with composer and musician Peadar Ó Riada at his mountain home on the Cork/Kerry border, before heading to Youghal and beyond, to sample the renaissance of the county’s food heritage.