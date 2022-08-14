Sun, 14 Aug, 2022 - 07:00

New TV show takes a musical tour of County Cork

The new weekly TV show starts tonight and begins in Cork
New TV show takes a musical tour of County Cork

Presenter Pauline Scanlon and fiddler Eoghan Neff in Cúltír on TG4

Sinead McCarthy

A NEW weekly TV show which starts tonight (Sunday August 14) celebrates the musical identities of Ireland’s counties.

And Cúltír on TG4 at 9.30pm begins right here with the music and culture of our very own Cork.

The six-week series aims to showcase the depth of musical talent across Ireland, with a particular focus on live traditional and folk music.

Episode one was recorded live at Tot’s Pub in Ballygurteen, which lies in between the towns of Dunmanway and Clonakilty.

The Cúltír series is presented by two world-class Irish performers, singer Pauline Scanlon of Dingle, and violinist Aoife Ní Bhriain from Dublin; both of whom perform with their musical guests during each show, in the grand tradition of the Irish seisiún.

It features legendary singer-songwriter John Spillane, pianist and composer Colm McCarthy, the Céilí AllStars, and a host of other local talent, for an entertaining hour’s music in front of a live audience.

In addition to the live music segments, the show will also feature inserts recorded at some of the most iconic locations in the host county, as Aoife goes in search of the people, places and customs that give each county its unique identity.

In the opening episode, Aoife hits the by-roads of County Cork to explore the ancient art of road bowling, in the company of champion Helen Whyte, of Reenascreena, who emerged from the underage ranks to become a major player in senior bowling.

Aoife also meets and performs with composer and musician Peadar Ó Riada at his mountain home on the Cork/Kerry border, before heading to Youghal and beyond, to sample the renaissance of the county’s food heritage.

Read More

Here’s 10 of the best food trucks in Cork...

More in this section

My weekend is infinitely better shared with family and friends My weekend is infinitely better shared with family and friends
Malina & Adam's Wedding Wedding of the Week: A dream came true...
Wedding of the Week: GAA tournament in New Zealand led to marriage  Wedding of the Week: GAA tournament in New Zealand led to marriage 
tvmusic
<p>Margaret Long at Regional Park, Ballincollig, Cork.</p>

My Weekend: Ready to celebrate Cork Heritage Open Day 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130
EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more