Summer Soap (Episode 12): Mick’s joy, but misery for Hannah goes on...

HANNAH O’Connor suddenly sat upright. Another episode. She didn’t mind the physical nature of them so much, Mr Nelligan had explained that aspect of things, it was what she was seeing that troubled her.

“Hannah, you buzzed - what’s up?” a young nurse asked, hovering impatiently on the outside of the door.

“I’m getting terrible flashbacks nurse. I’d like to see Mr. Nelligan, please,” Hannah replied.

“But he has already explained to you that these flashbacks will be the norm for a while. It’s just impossible to say for how long,” the nurse said, a hint of sarcasm in her voice.

“Yes, maybe so, but I would still like to see him today,” Hannah said with a tight smile.

The nurse muttered that she would see what she could do and disappeared, hoping to find someone else to deal with the increasingly difficult patient in room six.

Hannah held a mirror to her face and surveyed the damage of the past few weeks. Ah yes, as she expected, plenty of lines, each with its own story to tell. As for her hair, thankfully the bandage covered what was left and anyone who visited would be told the same story - her hair had to be shaved off for the surgery.

“Good morning, Hannah,” an older lady in a blue uniform walked into the room. “I’m Rita, the manager here in St Brigid’s. You’re having some kind of episodes, I believe. Would you describe them to me?” she asked, sitting down on the bedside chair.

“I’m having hallucinations, Rita. Terrible waking dreams of someone trying to kill me.”

“Hannah, you’ve had an accident which you’ve never committed to memory because of the brain injury you suffered. Any flashbacks you’ll have are more than likely false memories. Nothing to be afraid of, just try relaxing when they happen, you won’t come to any harm, it’s all part of the healing process.”

Realising she was wasting her time, Hannah reluctantly conceded that she would indeed try to take deep breaths when they occurred, and breathe her way through them. For now.

******

Maura and Mick Molloy sat in O’Connor’s kitchen. Twenty years of silence and waste lay across the table between them. Maura had carried out Hannah’s request, and Mick was processing the news that he was a father. He hadn’t spoken yet.

“I can’t describe to you how upset she was when she heard about your dalliance just months before the wedding. Going to the States was really the last thing she wanted. However, you know my sister - when she makes up her mind, there’s no changing it. After the baby was handed up for adoption, Hannah came home, and never spoke about the trip again. Then, when the letter arrived a few months ago, it was like the old Hannah was back,” Maura said.

Mick Molly was still in a state of shock. A single tear rolled down his face.

“I’m a father. Oh my God! Maura, nothing ever happened between me and that floozy from the city, as you called her.

"Hannah heard an exaggerated version of events, and we both know exactly where that came from.

“Contrary to what you believe, I tried everything - phoning her, sending letters, calling. I gave up in the end. There’s only so much a fella can do.”

“And that’s why I asked you here tonight. Hannah wants you to meet Amy when she arrives in Kilroche.”

“Jesus Christ, I’m a father,” Mick repeated, now pacing the kitchen floor.

“Rose and I have always been friendly, Mick, and she has continued to maintain your innocence all these years. So, Hannah knows the real story by now. Shur, haven’t we all kissed someone and lived to regret it, at some point in our lives.”

“Can I visit her tomorrow? Jesus Christ, I have a 20-year-old daughter,” Mick said, sitting down again.

“She’s not allowed any visitors at the moment, but when I’m in the hospital tomorrow, I’ll see what can be done,” Maura said with an air of finality.

Mick took this as his cue to leave.

“Maura, tonight I am the happiest man in Kilroche. Tell Hannah I’m thinking of her, I always have.”

He left O’Connor’s, his heart light, making room for the new girl in his life.

“A father, by God,” he smiled to himself.

******

Some 5,000 kilometres away, a young woman sat in her dorm, gazing fondly at a photo on her locker. She crossed another day off the calendar on her wall. The countdown was on. She would be in Ireland, this day eight weeks. She couldn’t wait.

******

Hannah O’Connor’s screams echoed along the dark corridors of the second floor of the CUH. She had had another memory flash, if that’s what you’d call it. This time it was Maura, and someone she couldn’t quite make out, standing over her as she lay collapsed on the floor. It seemed so real, yet she had been warned that her mind would play tricks on her. She closed her eyes again and prayed for sleep.