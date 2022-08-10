Summer Soap (Episode 9): Gossip... and a shock revelation for Eileen

FOR decades, the long-suffering wife had been a fairly common occurrence in Kilroche, and the sub-category of the alcoholic’s wife, who sometimes suffered worst of all, most closely represented Eileen Sheehy.

Stoic in her suffering, she was the proverbial ‘best side out’ Irish housewife. But years of varying levels of abuse had taken their toll on her and so it was that she found herself feeling volatile and dangerous this cold night, as she trailed Din on his diversion from the pub to home.

By pure coincidence, her investigation was made easier by the full moon. An alibi, to be sure, if she were spotted by Mags Houlihan or the likes. ‘Twas a known fact that even the sanest of folk had been going a bit mad under the influence of the celestial body.

Usually, Eileen watched the nine o’clock news followed by the weather. She turned off the TV, and said a decade of the rosary to bring Din home safely from the streets of Kilroche.

Her nightly routine concluded with a glass of warm milk and a glance at the obituaries in the Evening Echo. She rarely made it to the anniversaries, before her specs slid down her nose, and she nodded off into a restless slumber.

Tormented. That was the best way to describe Eileen Sheehy. Din was her husband for better or for worse, but he was a right old bastard, at the best of times.

She could count on one hand the number of times he’d brought her flowers or chocolates, or even whispered anything nice in her direction. In 23 years of marriage, he’d never missed his nightcaps after work, and was the butt of a joke about naming a high stool in his honour.

The latest rumour had sent shockwaves through the local crochet club, of which Eileen was secretary, and renowned for her perfect bullion stitch that never failed to achieve a 3D effect.

Well, during January’s crochet circle, someone told Connie Nolan, who told a customer of Mags Houlihan, who told Houlihan herself, that Din and Maura O’Connor regularly shared tumblers of whiskey by candlelight at No.1. This wasn’t the first baseless gossip to spread through the village, and it wouldn’t be the last, but Eileen wasn’t willing to leave it to chance. She put up with his figaries and moods, but she’d be damned if he’d make a fool of her with an O’Connor. They had reigned from the top of the hill for generations, their mother and her mother before them, kitting out the ladies of the region with a haughty intimidating air. Who did they think they were? Drapers were ten a penny in the city, God help us, Eileen told herself by way of consolation.

No wonder Din often stumbled into bed with fresh bruises after a long shift at the station.

“A rough night,” he’d tell Eileen. “The usual rowdiness after the match.”

Huh, likely story, she realised as she watched him swaying from pillar to sill, as he meandered wider than the Lee inside in Cork. Enough was enough. She’d find out once and for all, put this idle gossip to bed, if that’s what it was. The drunken fool, at his age not able to hold his drink, or walk a straight line. Well, more’s the pity the big guns never paid a visit from Anglesea Street. A sharp caution might sort him out. Before she could finish her sentiment, it dawned on her that Din had stopped and was swaying, in front of... yes... O’Connor’s. She had to steady herself against a bread van parked outside the grocery shop.

“Dear God!” she exhaled loudly. She’d heard the rumours, paid heed enough to be 10ft behind Din, in a long coat and scarf at 20 past midnight, but the revelation still took her by surprise.

She’d half hoped he’d continue on up the hill to the graveyard, and throw himself on his mother’s grave, having buried her less than three months ago and still freshly entrenched in the early stages of grief.

“Well Maura, aren’t you some woman,” she said to herself, dispensing with any decorum or care for curtain twitchers. Her face began to tingle. It was like she’d been walloped across the cheek, causing a more caustic sensation than any harsh north wind could inflict. Eileen wasn’t sure what she’d expected, but it wasn’t this.

As she steered her heavy heart towards home, a backward glance left her in no doubt. Din rounded the corner of the shop and angled his bulk towards the rear of the building.

“You can have him, Maura, you’re welcome to him,” she spat back in the direction of the adultery.

The following morning, she awoke to the news that Din was being moved out of Kilroche, to a large town on the west coast of the country.