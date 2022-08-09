Poetry is at the heart of new podcast by Munster Literature Centre

THE first episode of a planned regular podcast series, produced by the Munster Literature Centre, is now available.

The Southword Poetry Podcast is presented by Sarah Byrne of the Well Review, with ten episodes slated for release before the year’s end.

Each episode will feature discussion with a poet reading from their most recent collection and also another poet reading a poem of theirs from a recent issue of Southword.

Featured poets were selected by Sarah Byrne, Patrick Cotter and James O’Leary and include Paul Muldoon, Jenna Clake, Ishion Hutchinson, Ciaran O’Driscoll, Shangyang Fang, and Molly Twomey.

Among the poets reading from issues of Southword will be Dermot Bolger, Dante Micheaux and Amy Woolard.

The inaugural episode features Victoria Kennefick, whose debut poetry collection, Eat Or We Both Starve (Carcanet, 2021), won the Seamus Heaney First Collection Poetry Prize 2022 and was awarded the Dalkey Book Festival Emerging Writer of the Year 2022. Most recently, it has been shortlisted for the Derek Walcott Prize for Poetry 2022. In 2021, it was shortlisted for both the T.S. Eliot Prize and the Costa Poetry Book Award. It was a book of the year in The Guardian, The Irish Times, The Telegraph, The Sunday Independent and The White Review.

Her pamphlet, White Whale (Southword Editions, 2015), won Munster Literature Centre’s Fool for Poetry International Chapbook Competition and the Saboteur Award for Best Poetry Pamphlet. Victoria is the current poet-in-residence at the Yeats Society Sligo.

This and future episodes can be accessed via wherever you get podcasts or at munsterlit.ie.