Summer Soap (Episode 8): Secrets emerge... Mick and Hannah had a baby

MAURA looked out at the rough sea and thought of the many fishermen from the village who would still go out and risk their lives in order to feed their families. This time of year was always difficult. She was on the earlier bus today, so as to get home before nightfall. Every day this past week she had visited Hannah.

Thankfully, on arrival in Cork traffic wasn’t too heavy, and she was at the hospital in no time. As she walked down the second-floor corridor towards the high dependency unit, she noted the place was much quieter than usual. Maybe the dreaded flu season was coming to an end.

The room behind the nurse’s station still had the ‘No Visitors’ sign on it, and Maura checked in at the desk before going in. She recognised the nurse from the previous day.

“Oh, hi Maura, work away. She’ll be delighted to see you,” Kate said enthusiastically.

They both knew this wasn’t strictly true but Maura smiled and made her way in. Hannah was awake, propped up on several pillows, still wearing the white bandage around her head.

“Hi Hannah, how are you feeling?” Maura asked quietly.

Hannah smiled. Her beautiful face, usually made up to perfection with her trademark red lips, was now pale and lifeless. The only part of the old Hannah that was recognisable, was her eyebrows. Thick and dark, they framed her strong features, delivering a subtle warning to anyone who thought they could mess with her.

“Would you like to have something to eat?” Maura asked, noticing the untouched tray of food by the bed. “No, I’m not hungry thanks,” Hannah muttered.

The door opened and Kate popped her head in.

“Hannah, you don’t mind if I borrow your sister for a minute do you?” she asked.

Maura followed Kate into the corridor. A tall man wearing a grey suit, with a stethoscope around his neck, stood there waiting.

“Hi Maura, Tom Nelligan, neurosurgeon,” he said extending his hand, “sorry that we keep missing one another.”

“Oh hello, thank-you for agreeing to see me.”

“Well, the good news is, that although Hannah has had serious brain surgery, she is doing well.

"She’s on strong meds and we’re going to start maybe weaning her off them this coming week. If she didn’t have a broken leg as well, we’d have her off the analgesics by now, but she’s still in too much pain. I don’t need to tell you that she’s a complicated patient, but we’ll continue to take things one day at a time.”

“ I see, so realistically is she looking at another week, another couple of weeks here? My concern is that she isn’t really eating at all.”

“Yes, and I understand your concerns, but she is reactive, and doing everything else we would hope for after the surgery she’s had. So for now, that’s all good. As for eating, Kate?” he asked looking in the nurse’s direction, “would you organise for a dietician to visit Hannah tomorrow and to put her on a high protein diet going forward please?” Kate nodded, scribbling furiously in her notepad.

“Well, I’m sure that we will speak over the coming days,” he said, and with a nod of the head, he was gone.

Maura began to walk towards Hannah’s room and then turned suddenly.

“Oh, Mr Nelligan, what about the orthopaedic surgeon? I haven’t managed to meet her yet. Is she happy with my sister’s progress? Shouldn’t Hannah be moving a bit more at this stage?”

Walking back towards her, he nodded pensively.

“She and I are liaising regarding Hannah’s care. She’s quite happy with the X-rays she’s taken. Luckily, it was a clean break. From a purely physical point of view, everything seems good, but let’s not assume too much just yet.”

Maura retreated into the room, confused. Good news, marred by potentially terrible news for her sister.

“Maura, when you’re coming here tomorrow, could you bring in any post that has arrived for me please,” Hannah asked lucidly.

“Of course I will, yes... are you expecting something important?” Maura found herself stammering.

Hannah eyed her sister suspiciously.

“Is that a joke? Yes, I certainly am expecting something very important. Amy writes to me every week! I’m waiting on her letter and to hear if she has booked her flight, which I’m sure she has by now.”

This was too much. Her sister, who was yesterday listless and disconnected, was now chatting animatedly about her daughter, as if they had just recently discussed her.

“Maura, could you also do me a favour?” Hannah asked.

“Yes of course, what is it? Food? Something to drink? Just say the word, whatever it is, it’s no problem.”

“Oh no, nothing like that. No. Firstly, would you please sit down there, start at the beginning and tell me the whole story of what happened the night I fell. I can’t remember a thing. And secondly, I’ve decided for sure that I would like you to call to Mick Molloy and tell him about his daughter, Amy."