Summer Soap (Episode 7): A confused Mick now confronts drunk Din

MICK felt sick to his core. He had waited for this moment, always knew it would come, and it did. Came and went.

He retreated from the doorway, and began to walk back down the street towards the bar. Jesus Christ, that person he met just now, was not the girl he remembered. He was both shocked and embarrassed. He’d never had a door slammed in his face before. He was usually the one who did the slamming - to drunken punters refusing to go home.

Was what happened all those years ago so bad, that his ex-fiancee’s sister would still bear a grudge? And at a time like this? He couldn’t fathom things at all.

“Mick, Mick? Din’s gone mental!”

His contemplative reverie was broken by Rose’s shrill bellow from the front door of the bar, which was just coming into sight. She disappeared inside and Mick quickened his pace.

What greeted him on arrival, defied description. Din Rua was standing on the table nearest the bar singing ‘I Don’t Like Mondays’ at the top of his voice, and shouting, with unexpected rhythmic precision, that he was going to “Shoot, the whole place down”.

A few regulars looked on, gob-smacked at what they were witnessing. Pat, now totally inebriated, was adding percussion from his perch in the corner, pulling imaginary guns from his pockets.

Mick grabbed Din’s legs and pulled him down off the table, shepherding him out the back door to the car park.

“Jesus Christ, what the hell are you playing at? Have you completely lost your mind?”

“Mick, Mick, listen to me, you have to listen to me. There’s a secret and it involves someone you know... well, knew, Hannah O’Connor.”

“Oh, save it Din, for f**k sake. I already know what happened, and also that she’s alive and had surgery early today.”

“No Mick, you haven’t heard, you don’t know what really happened, you see I was there last night and I know the story...”

“Go on, no doubt you’re going to tell me anyway. So what really happened?”

“So, confidentially like, Maura tried to kill Hannah, she pushed her or something. I haven’t worked it out yet, but believe me, I’ll get to the bottom of it.”

“Yeah, I’m sure you’ll get to the bottom of it alright. Do you realise what you’re saying? Don’t let anyone hear you talking like that for f**k sake. Maura is smaller than Hannah for starters, and did you ever ask yourself why the hell she’d want to kill her sister, and they practically joined at the hip? Don’t be talking complete shit.”

“I’m telling you, I’m right. And I have the evidence to prove it too.”

“Okay Din, that’s enough, let’s get you home,” Mick snapped. “Hannah is alive, so Maura didn’t kill her. That’s surely not too difficult for even you to understand?”

He packed Din into his Jeep and drove him the mile to his home outside the village, where he dropped him quickly before Eileen appeared demanding an explanation. She was someone he certainly didn’t want to meet right now.

Mick drove slowly back to the pub, his mind desperately trying to process the events of the past 24 hours. Din was up to something. He was adamant that Maura was guilty, yet he had no evidence.

What a difference 24 hours had made to Kilroche. The most excitement the village had known in the past, was when Hank Wedel and his band would come down to do a gig in the local hall. Tickets would sell out weeks in advance and the festive atmosphere would be palpable, from the older folk right down to the very young.

And now? Now, a fog of depression had enveloped the village, its bitter chill like a shard through the heart of the community.