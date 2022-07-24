A whale of a time in Cork on TV show

THERE are few greater sights to stir the soul than that of whales and dolphins basking in the waters off the Cork coast.

Wildlife cinematographer Theo Jebb takes to the waters off Baltimore in search of those noble beasts in the next episode of The Summer Show on RTÉ1 at 6.30pm on Sunday.

Also on the programme, Derek Mooney and Nuala Carey are walking St Declan’s Way, a 115km pilgrim walking trail starting in Ardmore, Co. Waterford, and trekking to the Rock of Cashel in Tipperary.

Cork folklorist Shane Lehane explores the story of St Declan, a fifth century holy man who was remembered for having converted the Déisi and for founding the monastery of Ardmore.

Derek visits St Mary’s Abbey in Glencairn in The Summer Show, the only Cistercian monastery for women in Ireland, while Nuala visits a bat hospital in Co. Limerick.

Meanwhile, Aedin Ni Thiarnaigh explores the conservation work of the Irish Seed Savers, whose main objective is to protect the nation’s food crop heritage for future generations.

In Co. Clare, Emer O’Neill has been armed with a 360 degree camera to walk in the footsteps of one of Ireland’s most famous High Kings, Brian Boru.

Plus, conductor and musician David Brophy listens to an Avian orchestra with BirdWatch Ireland’s Niall Hatch.