Laughter galore at shows coming to Leeside

THE Cork Arts Theatre’s lunchtime and supper programme presents A Bird In The Hand this week, a new comedy show by Cornelius Patrick O’Sullivan.

A middle-aged analogue man is in a metaverse of confusion, totally perplexed as to why Steven Spielberg hasn’t rung to offer him a big movie role. ‘Any day now,’ he can be heard muttering to himself.

Lunchtime today, 12.15 for 1pm; evenings tomorrow and Saturday from 8pm for 9pm. You can get the full ticket, which includes a light snack and drink, or the show-only one - up to you. But do book ahead if you want that snack!

Next week, July 27-30, it’s The Man From Moogaga, written and performed by Aindrias de Staic.

Booking for all Cork Arts Theatre shows on 021 450 5624 or at www.corkartstheatre.com.

We have details of the cast for the big Everyman summer show, Letters Of A Country Postman, currently in rehearsal. Never mind the hot weather and the airless atmosphere of a rehearsal room, The Show Must Be Better Than Ever!

Tadhg Hickey, Mada O’Carroll, Danny O’Mahony, Chloe O’Reilly, are all hard at it to make this delightful comedy the best laugh you’ve had this year. Adapted from the pen of the master himself, John B. Keane, by Sophie Motley, who also directs.

It opens August 5 and runs to August 27 at 7.30pm each day.

Before all that, though, Potted Potter is at Everyman, demonstrating the seemingly impossible feat of compressing all J. K. Rowling’s Harry books (yes, even including a game of Quidditch) into 70 hilarious minutes!

Described as “gloriously irreverent”, it’s ideal fun for everyone from six to 96. With performances at both 3pm and 7.30pm.

Call 021 450 1673 or see www. everymancork.com for tickets.

Speaking of brilliant summers and big summer shows, they don’t come much bigger than Morrigan, now also in rehearsal at the Opera House under the demanding eyes of John O’Brien and Éadaoin O’Donoghue, composer and librettist respectively. This spectacular new opera is actually produced by the Opera House in association with Everyman, so you can see how well our homes of the drama work together to give you the best experiences possible.

This towering saga of the Irish goddess of Fate has a starry cast including Kim Sheehan, Majella Cullagh, Jung Soo Yun, Julian Tovey, Joe Corbett, Simon Morgan, Viktor Priebe, Emma Nash, Justine Viani, Annie Gill, Gráinne Gillis, Ross Scanlon, Ben Thapa, Owen Gilhooly and Will Frost; plus Patrick Lynch, Patrick Nolan, Sarah Ryan, Gavin McEntee, Liv Amerie Gregorio and Karen Underwood. And of course the Opera House Concert Orchestra and chorus too. Going to be quite an event!

It runs from July 28-31. Booking (if there are any tickets left by this time!) on 021 427 0022 or at www.corkoperahouse.ie.

INEC in Killarney has All Folk’d Up tonight, The Dubliners Show tomorrow, the Joe Dolan Show Saturday, Mario Rosenstock Sunday, Michael English Monday, Brendan Shine Tuesday, and Mike Denver Wednesday. That enough variety for you? Booking on 064 667 1555 or inec.ie.

The West Cork Fit Up Festival has begun, and runs to August 12 in many different venues with many different shows.

Glengarriff and Wake tonight, both Whiddy and Sherkin tomorrow, Rerrin on Saturday, Ballydehob on Sunday, and more after that. Ideal for holiday evenings. See their website for details: http://www.fit-uptheatrefestival.com/venues/.

It’s always good to hear of shows out and about in the countryside, but if you’re wondering why your hard-rehearsed event doesn’t come up on Theatre Nights, ask yourself if you actually told us about it? Emails with details of upcoming productions are always welcome, especially if they’re out in the less well-known theatres. Send them to jokerrigan1@gmail.com.