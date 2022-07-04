Mon, 04 Jul, 2022 - 08:44

New TV series hits our screens this week seeking out some Food Truck favourites 

The new series starts this week 
Chad Byrne, of the Hungry Donkey in Killarney

ACROSS Ireland, a street food revolution has taken place. While the hospitality trade faced pandemic lockdowns, one area of the industry enjoyed a boom, as the nation turned to a growing band of food trucks.

From his restaurant in Dungarvan, Chef Paul Flynn has watched in admiration as enterprising chefs embraced the challenge of delivering fantastic fare to outdoor diners.

Now, he’s decided to join them to discover the secret of their success, in the new six-part series Paul Flynn’s Food Truck Favourites, which starts on RTÉ1 on Wednesday at 8pm.

Each episode follows a food theme, as Paul is escaping the kitchen to enjoy the freedom of the open road and try amazing street food. He’ll also be creating some great tasting dishes to serve up from his very own food truck.

He kicks off his culinary adventure with a search for street food featuring lamb. Paul takes a trip to Killarney to meet Chad Byrne, owner of the Hungry Donkey, to try lamb tacos from a little food truck with big ideas.

Later, Paul cooks Moroccan Pulled Lamb and Lamb Tortillas to serve from his own food truck at the Irish National Stud in Kildare.

