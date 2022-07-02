Cork’s ‘Spice Genie’ is set to impress judges on 'Battle of the Food Trucks' TV series

THE Indian born, Cork-based Christopher Braganza of ‘Spice Genie’ features in a new TV series, on the hunt for Ireland’s finest food trucks.

Battle of the Food Trucks is back for a second season on RTÉ Player from Tuesday July 5.

Once again, six of the country’s top food trucks are going head-to-head in an intense culinary competition in search of who can handle the heat and create the best eating experience to deserve the ultimate prize of 5,000 euro prize money!

Presenter James Patrice, is joined by comedian Justine Stafford who have joined forces as hosts of the show to find Ireland’s finest food truck. The judges, Eric Matthews, with over 17 years’ experience working in Michelin starred restaurants around the globe and former Head Chef at Dublin’s famous Chapter One Restaurant, is joined by the award-winning pastry chef Gráinne Mullins of Grá Chocolates with over 10 years’ experience in high level, fine dining establishments.

The final six food trucks participating in this season’s Battle of the Food Trucks are:

Christopher Braganza, who runs the Spice Genie food truck from his Cork base. He makes home cooked authentic Indian food. Christopher is originally from India and moved to Ireland in 2012.

Nathan Dimond runs the Kildare based food truck Ginger’s BBQ. He describes his food as American style, low and slow. He is also influenced by Asian and Mexican flavours. Originally from Wales, Nathan has been a chef for over 25 years.

Caomhín De Bri runs The Salt Projectfood truck. It’s a bit of a nomadic food truck, travelling around the country, but Pot Duggans in Clare is a regular pitch. His menu is authentic Irish street food.

Richie Castillo runs Bahay food truck. Richie is inspired by his dad’s cooking and culture. His Dad is originally from the Philippines.

Scott Holder runs the food truck, Los Chicanos, based in Dublin and is on a mission to pay homage to Mexico’s amazing culture, its people and food.

Louise Miller runs Soul Roll Sushi food truck based in Limerick. Louise makes Sushi Burritos on her silver airstream food truck.

In the opening episode, the six food trucks chefs get to show off their ‘Signature Dish’, the dish that their food truck is best known for and has diners queuing up to devour, but who’s signature dish will be enough to impress the judges.

On RTÉ Player from July 5.