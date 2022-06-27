Mon, 27 Jun, 2022 - 08:20

Tracks and Trails TV series returns for 10th season

The TV series covers trails from County Kerry, Northern Ireland, County Wicklow and around Lough Derg
TREK: Darren Frehill in Tracks and Trails

IT’S the time of year to appreciate the great outdoors and the wilder side of our island.

Explore closer what Ireland has to offer as Tracks And Trails returns for its tenth season on RTÉ1 on Thursday, July 30, at 7pm, with four very different programmes covering trails in Co. Kerry, Northern Ireland, Co. Wicklow and around Lough Derg.

RTÉ sports fresenter Darren Frehill kick starts the new series as he visits Lough Derg, on the shores of Clare, Tipperary, and Galway. He starts this programme in Tipperary and accepts the challenge to hike uphill from ‘The Lookout to Tountinna’.

This hike is worth it for the viewing points that overlook the Lough on the way. Leaving Tipperary behind, he heads to Clare to get close to the water. Starting at Mountshannon, Darren tries one of Ireland’s Blueway trails by kayak. This 8km trail hugs the shoreline and brings him as far as Reddan’s Pier on the River Scarriff.

He also stops off at Inish Cealtra, Holy Island and ends up on the River Scarriff.

Future episodes of the series will follow Rory O’ Connor, Roz Purcell, Roz Purcell, and author Cathy Kelly.

A new TV series for people who want a house in the country

